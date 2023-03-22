NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Correction: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Handelsbanken (59/23)

Correction reffers to contract size for gross return forwards/futures and series name modifiers, marked in bold. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (Handelsbanken) held today, March 22, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share. The Ex-date is March 23, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Handelsbanken (SHBA). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1128386