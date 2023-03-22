Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 19:26
Maxx Technologies, Inc.: Maxx Sports TV, Inc. Licenses Robotic Multi-Camera Live-Streaming Technology for European Rally Racing

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Maxx Sports TV, Inc, the wholly owned subsidiary of Maxx Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMXX), has agreed to license its robotic multi-camera live-streaming technology to Demorigo S.A. for European Rally Car Racing.The arrangement was brokered by Richard C.M. Mauran, a long-time supporter of European rally racing, and the largest investor in Maxx.

Maxx has formed an EU subsidiary, in partnership with Mauran,to deliver the Maxx robotic multi-camera live-streaming technology to the European market.

Mauran is quoted as saying, "I have been involved with European Rally Racing for more than a decade. Because rally race courses are as much as 30 or 40 miles long, in-depth rally race broadcasting has been impossible. Maxx uses its robotic cameras, placed at every corner of the race, to live stream every corner of the race simultaneously. All of the drama…all of the accidents happen in the corners. This robotic live streaming technology is a game changer for European rally racing."

Maxx Sports TV Europe SARL has been formed as a 50/50 partnership with Richard C.M. Mauran. Maxx racing software is written & managed from Maxx software centers in Huntsville AL and Noida India. Maxx is launching French, Spanish, Italian, and German live-streaming platforms to coincide with the introduction of European rally racing in October 2023. Each racecourse will be shown in full on the Viewer's screen. The Viewer will have the ability to follow each car as it moves around the course, and instantly toggle from one corner of the race to another, or back to the produced video stream, thereby turning passive viewing into something more like a video game.

Maxx has recently filed US and WIPO patents for its robotic multi-camera live-streaming car race technology.

For further information or comment from Richard C.M. Mauran, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Roberta Rossi at robbi@robbirossi.com
Maxx Technologies, Inc., 1401 Lake Plaza Dr. Ste. 200, Spring TX, 77389 USA
+1 (281) 801-8080

SOURCE: Maxx Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745277/Maxx-Sports-TV-Inc-Licenses-Robotic-Multi-Camera-Live-Streaming-Technology-for-European-Rally-Racing

