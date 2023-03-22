DJ RALLYE S.A.: Annual results 2022

RALLYE S.A.: Annual results 2022 22-March-2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RALLYE

Annual results 2022

The Board of Directors of Rallye has acknowledged the results announced by Casino for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 as well as the sale by Casino of 18.8% of Assaí's share capital for an amount of EUR723.2m, in order to accelerate its deleveraging. Rallye draws the attention of investors to the fact that the safeguard plans depend primarily on the ability of Casino to distribute sufficient dividends, the principle and amount of which will depend on Casino's financial position, the implementation of its strategic plan and, in particular, its disposal plan. Rallye therefore considers that the risk factor related to the implementation of the safeguard plans has increased (cf. Universal registration document 2021 of the company, page 49, « Risks relating to the implementation of the safeguard plans »).

Rallye will liaise with its creditors in order to examine the possibilities and possible ways of adjusting its safeguard plan.

The consolidated and annual financial statements for 2022 were closed by the Board of Directors on 22 March 2023. They were established on a going concern basis[1] taking into account the forecasts made by Rallye for the next twelve months, which show a cash position (EUR19m at 31 December 2022) compatible with the operating costs of the structure and the future commitments taken within the safeguard plan[2].

The audit procedures have been performed by the statutory auditors and the certification reports are about to be issued.

(in EURm) 2022 2020 (restated*) Net sales 33,615 30,555 EBITDA[3] 2,498 2,503 EBITDA margin 7.4 % 8.2 % Trading profit 1,107 1,173 Trading profit margin 3.3 % 3.8 % Net profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share (235) (143) Net underlying profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share (220) (108) Net profit (loss), Group share (254) (277)

Rallye's consolidated net sales amounted to EUR33.6bn and trading profit was EUR1,107m as at 31 December 2022. The net underlying loss from continuing operations, Group share, amounted to - EUR220m as at 31 December 2022.

1. Holding perimeter [4]

Global tender offer launched by Rallye on its unsecured debt

On 9 May 2022, the Paris Commercial Court approved the amendment to Rallye safeguard plan allowing the effective completion of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on 23 March 2022. Rallye acquired a total amount of unsecured debt of EUR242.3m for a total repurchase price of EUR36.6m reducing the amount of its debt by EUR234.9m (including accrued interest). The tender offer was settled on 16 May 2022.

Net financial debt of Rallye's holding perimeter

The bridge between Rallye's holding perimeter gross financial debt and net financial debt is detailed below:

(in EURm) 31 Dec. 31 Dec. 2021 2022 Claims secured by pledges over Casino shares 1,268 1,228 Unsecured claims 1,293 1,518 Claims secured by pledges over shares of Rallye subsidiaries (other than Casino) 142 137 Total - claims under the safeguard plan 2,703 2,883 Financings issued after the enforcement of the safeguard plan 397 295 Total - gross financial debt 3,100 3,178 Cash and other financial assets (1) (20) (17) Total - net financial debt (before IFRS restatements) 3,080 3,161 IFRS restatements (including the impact of the approval of the safeguard plan) (2) (265) (343) Total - net financial debt 2,815 2,818 1. Of which EUR19m at Rallye company level at 31 December 2022, including the drawing in June 2022 of the EUR15mfinancing subscribed to Fimalac, vs. 16 MEUR at 31 December 2021 2. As part of the safeguard procedure, the restatement of financial liabilities in accordance with IFRS 9 -Financial Instruments - amounted to EUR265m at 31 December 2022 versus EUR343m at 31 December 2021. The decreaseobserved over the year is mainly due to the second global tender offer carried out early 2022.

The accounting treatment comprising a reduction of the financial liability and as counterpart the future increase of the interest expenses is the translation of the IFRS 9 standard and does not amend the repayments undertakings or the financial liability to be reimbursed.

Rallye's holding perimeter gross finacial debt stood at EUR3,100m as of 31 December 2022, down - EUR78m, mainly as a result of: ? Financial interests (excluding IFRS) of EUR134m over 2022, which will be repaid in accordance with therepayments undertakings approved by the Paris Commercial Court on 28 February 2020 and 26 October 2021 and itscontractual documentation. ? Unsecured debt tendered for a total amount of EUR242.3m for a total repurchase price of EUR36.6m reducing thetotal amount of its debt by EUR234.9m (including accrued interest).

Rallye's holding perimeter net financial debt, before IFRS restatements, amounted to EUR3,080m as of 31 December 2022, compared to EUR3,161m as of 31 December 2021.

The change in Rallye's holding perimeter net financial debt over the year breaks down as follows:

(in EURm) 2022 2021 Net financial debt (opening) 2,818 2,839 Financial interests (excluding IFRS) 134 123 Holding costs 14 19 Net impact of the global tender offers on unsecured debt (1) (166) (113) Other 6 1 Variation of IFRS restatements (including the impact of the approval of the safeguard plan) 9 (52) Net financial debt (closing) 2,815 2,818 1. Excluding IFRS restatements (i.e. the accelerated amortization of liabilities under the IFRS 9 standardfor the acquired debt), the net impacts of the global tender offers carried out early 2021 and 2022 would amount toEUR156m and EUR235m respectively.

After taking into account the change in IFRS restatements (+EUR9m in 2022 and -EUR52m in 2021), Rallye's holding perimeter net financial debt amounted to EUR2,815m as of 31 December 2022.

The execution of the safeguards plans of Rallye and its parent companies depends mainly on Casino's distributive capacity as well as various refinancing options. The distributive capacity of Casino is framed by its financial documentation which authorises the distribution of dividends[5] when the ratio of gross financial debt to EBITDA including leases (France Retail + E-commerce) is below 3.5x. As at 31 December 2022, the gross financial debt to EBITDA including leases ratio was 6.86x versus 6.47x at 31 December 2021 (see table in Appendices).

Rallye company level annual result

Rallye's net loss for 2022 was - EUR1,696m (vs. - EUR334m in 2021). In particular, it incorporates a non-recurring financial product of EUR235m linked to the second buyback of unsecured debt and an impairment on Casino shares of an amount of - EUR1,768m in order to reduce their net book value to the value in use calculated at 31 December 2022, representing a value in use per share of EUR43.31 (vs. EUR74.49 as at 31 December 2021). As at 31 December 2022, Rallye's shareholders equity was thus negative -EUR601m[6] (vs. EUR1,095m as at 31 December 2021).

2. Casino's activity [7]

Casino Group's consolidated net sales amounted to EUR33.6bn in 2022, up +5.2 % on same-store basis4, up +3.8 % on an organic basis[8] and up +10.0 % as reported after taking into account the effects of exchange rates (+6.4%), fuel (+0.3%), calendar effect (-0.2%) and changes in scope (-0.3%). ? In the France Retail scope, net sales rose +1.5% on a same-store basis, driven by a dynamic performancein buoyant formats. Including Cdiscount, same-store growth in France came to a negative 2.6%. ? E-commerce (Cdiscount) gross merchandise volume (GMV) was EUR3.5bn[9], with an increase in the marketplacecontribution to 52% (+6 pts vs. 2021)5. ? Sales in Latin America were up by +12.3% on a same-store basis4, mainly driven by the very goodperformance in the Cash & Carry segment (Assaí) and Grupo Éxito.

