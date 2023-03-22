Utility and Software industry veterans bring wealth of knowledge and experience for scaling a global, customer-first technology company.

Technosylva Inc., the leading wildfire science and technology company that operationalizes wildfire science, providing proven wildfire risk analysis solutions to enhance daily decision making for fire agencies and electric utilities, today announced that three utility and software industry executives have joined its board of directors.

The expanded board provides unique insight to Technosylva as it grows its capabilities to take advantage of a significant and urgent market need, a stronger focus on customer satisfaction and a new investment in software solutions to drive continued ROI on wildfire risk reduction and grid reliability. The three new board members are:

Britt Ide, Esq. brings over 30 years of experience to the board as an engineering, legal and business leader working in regulated industries, energy, natural gas, technology, natural resources, e-mobility, intellectual property, SaaS, and other areas. Britt additionally serves as the Board Director at NorthWestern Energy, an electric and gas utility, and as the Lead Independent Director of Atlis Motor Vehicles, a battery and EV ecosystem company. She is the President/CEO of Ide Energy Strategy, along with sitting on many industry boards and advisory groups. Upon her appointment, Britt said, "Technosylva uniquely offers the advanced tools and intelligence that utilities need to reduce the increasing risk of wildfire impacts."

Nora Mead Brownell brings over 30 years of experience to the board in utility operations, oversight, and regulation. She was nominated by President George W. Bush to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) where she served from May 2001 until June 2006. Nora serves on the Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Advisory Board, Sunnova Board of Directors, and is a partner in Clean Energy Ventures. From 2019-2020, Nora served as the Board Chair of Pacific Gas Electric, leading it though bankruptcy restructuring. She has served on the board of National Grid PLC, Tangent Energy Solutions, Spectra Energy Partners, Times Publishing Company, ONCOR, Comverge, New World Capital Strategic Advisory Council, and the Advisory Board of Starwood Energy Fund and Direct Energy. She served as the President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (2000-2001) and served on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission from 1997 until 2001. Upon her appointment, Nora said, "Technosylva brings validated solutions to utilities and the agencies that regulate them who are confronting the evolving risk from wildfire and its impacts on grid reliability and public safety."

Scott Davidson, who serves as the Board Chair, brings over 25 years of executive go-to-market and financial experience across fast-growing software companies. He has helped scale some of the most significant technology companies during his career including Alteryx (COO), Hortonworks (COO CFO) Quest Software (CFO) and Citrix. He currently serves on the boards of AppFire, Veracode, Kofax as well as SavageXFenty. Upon his appointment, Scott said, "Technosylva's software technology is the catalyst that enables experts on the ground to make real time data informed decisions to ensure the safety of lives and property, both here in the United States, and globally. I am pleased to join the Board and help support the company's mission."

Bryan Spear, Technosylva's CEO said, "Britt, Nora, and Scott are some of the best in the industry and have joined Technosylva's mission to bring world-class wildfire science and technology solutions to utilities because of their belief in what we are doing and the great impact they can contribute to these goals. It's all a part of Technosylva future growth and vision to scale our impact, advance customer successes and increase technology innovation. I personally look forward to working with them and our executive team, as we bring the best software solutions to drive continued ROI on wildfire risk reduction and grid reliability to more utilities across the United States and around the world."

Joaquin Ramirez, Technosylva's founder and current President CTO said, "Our new board members bring us the sensitivity and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face. They add great relevance to Technosylva's efforts and provide the type of vision you want from an innovation focused company."

The new board appointments join the following existing board members: Ashutosh Agrawal, Managing Director at TA Associates, Charles L. Ha, Senior Vice President at TA Associates, David Buckley, COO at Technosylva, Bryan Spear, and Joaquin Ramirez. To learn more about Technosylva's Board of Directors, visit www.technosylva.com/about-technosylva.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading wildfire science and technology company that operationalizes wildfire science providing proven wildfire risk analysis solutions to enhance daily decision making for fire agencies and electric utilities. Technosylva's solutions, including Wildfire Analyst, fiResponse and Tactical Analyst, integrate wildfire modeling software into business operations to meet the specific requirements of fire management agencies and electric utilities. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, and León, Spain, with more than 80 employees globally. Learn more at www.technosylva.com/about-technosylva.

