Kohler Co.: World Water Day: Kohler Champions Safe Water For All

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Kohler Co.:

This World Water Day, we are inspired by Laura Kohler's journey as our first Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer-a journey to champion Safe Water For All, empower communities, and create a more sustainable future.

Kohler Associates in Action are hard at work in communities like Adgaon Sarak, India where we are one step closer to providing equitable access to the basic human right of clean water.

Yet there's so much more work to be done around the globe to make Safe Water For All a reality. Case in point:

2.2 billion people globally have limited or no access to safe water.

46 million Americans lack safe drinking water.

Women and girls spend 200 million hours each day fetching water.

Approximately 1.8 billion people will live in areas afflicted by water scarcity in the next two years.

We can solve the water crisis together.

