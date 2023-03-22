Pendella Technologies: Insurtech Pendella Announces Partnership with VensureHR to Bring Critical Life Insurance Products to Thousands of Employees

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Today, Pendella Technologies has announced that its white-label individual insurance offerings are now available through VensureHR, the HR consulting and support division of Vensure Employer Services. With this partnership, Pendella's largest to date, VensureHR's 900,000 worksite employees will have full access to Pendella's wide range of individual life and disability insurance policies.

The life insurance market is going through an evolutionary phase as it adapts to an increasingly digitized landscape and seeks new ways to bring comprehensive individual policies to a customer base that is still largely uninsured. Currently, about 50 percent of U.S. households have no individual life insurance coverage. Instead, many people rely on group coverage through their employer, which doesn't bring nearly the same level of coverage that an individual policy can and doesn't transfer when employees leave their jobs.

By partnering with VensureHR, Pendella aims to bridge the coverage gap by making it more convenient for employees to find comprehensive individual life insurance policies that can be customized to meet their specific needs and budgets. In addition, this partnership will bring more awareness to people about the need for individual life insurance, at a time when many people are ill-informed about how life insurance works.

"At Pendella Technologies, we recognize that there is a huge gap in life insurance coverage that has left many people without proper coverage for the unexpected. Through this partnership with VensureHR, we hope to provide employees with the means and education to choose an individual coverage policy that will properly protect their families," said Bob Gaydos, Pendella CEO, and founder.

"VensureHR remains committed to providing clients with everything they need to handle the challenges of effective HR administration. We are excited to have Pendella Technologies at our side, who we are certain will provide the necessary life insurance benefits that our client's employees can take full advantage of," said Dan Thompson, Chief Benefits Officer of Vensure Employer Services.

About Pendella

Pendella is a technology company that exists to make the financial protection of individual life and disability insurance available to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level. Pendella's full-stack, enterprise SaaS solution is powered by artificial intelligence and big data to automate underwriting and deliver a simple and intuitive experience to thousands of people through partnerships with top-rated insurance carriers and distributors. White-label customization enables a seamless end-to-end experience, providing life and disability insurance in minutes with no paperwork, no medical exams, and minimal effort.

About VensureHR

VensureHR, the HR consulting and support division of Vensure Employer Services, is a privately owned professional employer organization (PEO) founded in 2004 and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. The company processes more than $18.6 billion in payroll and supports more than 526,000 worksite employees. As the nation's fastest-growing PEO, Vensure uses industry-leading technology to offer complete, end-to-end solutions for payroll, HR administration, employee benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation services. Spanning a broad spectrum of industries, Vensure allows business owners to cost-effectively manage HR functions while focusing on growth and profitability initiatives.

