Texas Wine Club Delivers Fine Texas Wine to Wine Enthusiasts Across the US

FREDERICKSBURG, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Texas Wine Club, a wine subscription service based in Texas, is pleased to announce its company launch in an effort to bring wine enthusiasts everywhere a taste of Texas grapes. The company is founded and run by CEO Matt Schone and a team of Texas wine industry veterans (Kambah Garland, Clay Roup, Josh Tye) to deliver specially-curated fine Texas wines from around the state. Texas Wine Club is excited as it begins to act on its mission of educating and enlivening others with the region's special fruits.

"When people take a sip of our curated wines," states Schone, "our goal is that they've tasted something they've never experienced before." Texas Wine Club aims for complete uniqueness in the selection of wines that they bear to their customers. To do this, an independent panel of wine growers, winemakers, sommeliers, and chefs blind-tastes and rates all the wines sent to Texas Wine Club to decide whether they make it into their shipments.

"We try to make a hundred percent sure that we know what we send is world-class and a great representation of the Texas terroir," mentions Schone. "With each wine being double-blind tasted by a group of wine industry experts so that we ensure that each box includes only the best Texas wines."

The founder also claims that the lifestyle is quite fulfilling for the team. "We have a lot of fun while we're working - it's all about exploring the fast-growing Texas wine industry, supporting it, and finding the best wines out there, ones that we know will have the most positive and powerful impact on wine consumers," states Schone.

Texas Wine Club curates the reserves, secret stashes, and club-only vintages that they discover into boxes when customers order online. Then, the company delivers each one directly to customers' doors. "In each shipment," says Schone, "we include an average of two free tasting tickets per bottle of wine which makes it easier for local wine consumers to go visit and support the winery and winemakers themselves."

The company hopes that its efforts will lead to an increased awareness of the quality of Texas wine that is now being produced across the state. "The wines we choose are created locally using 100% grapes from the Texan ground," says Schone. When he created the Texas Wine Club, he and several other wine enthusiasts came together because of this need. "We saw a desire in the market for wine consumers to discover fine Texas wine more easily."

The company offers different types of shipment options, from three to six to twelve bottle boxes that can be delivered monthly or quarterly. "The best wine always comes direct from wineries. None of the wines we offer are sold in grocery or liquor stores," adds Schone. "We also offer pick-up parties, events, classes, & tastings, which are available to all members of the Texas Wine Club."

The Texas Wine Club is excited as it launches and opens up fine Texas wine to wine lovers across the United States. Schone says, "We can't wait to offer fine Texas wine internationally and to expose the evolution & maturity of Texas winemaking to those who wish to enjoy it."

