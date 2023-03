Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that it has granted up to an aggregate amount of 3,400,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its amended omnibus incentive plan which was approved by the shareholders of the Company on February 28, 2023. This issuance of Options has two separate vesting terms, one half of the Options shall vest immediately, and the other half shall vest one year from March 21, 2023, the date of grant. The grant of Options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also granted restricted share units ("RSUs") representing the right to receive up to an aggregate of 4,400,000 Common Shares, subject to the satisfaction of certain vesting conditions, to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Of the total RSU grant, 3,000,000 RSU's were issued to the Company's two executives in lieu of wages from April 2020 through April 2021.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", recently rebranded to the "Loungenie", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The Loungenie is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones, cameras and tablets, in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the Loungenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information, please visit www.poolsafeinc.com or www.loungenie.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser

C.O.O. & C.F.O.

E: sglaser@poolsafeinc.com

T: 416-630-2444

