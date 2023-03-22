Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander G. MacKay as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Company, effective March 23, 2023. Mr. MacKay holds a position on the Company's board of directors and has been providing valuable services to the Company. Mr. MacKay is a veteran of the capital markets, having worked in Toronto's prime financial sector in multiple capacities, and is a well-seasoned executive with years of experience in driving business growth. Mr. MacKay is well-equipped to take on this new role and help propel the Company to newer, more successful heights.

His extensive experience in the capital markets, including roles as an investment adviser, options supervisor, and branch manager at various securities brokerages, has given him the expertise needed to lead the Company in these areas. In addition to his experience in the financial sector, Mr. MacKay has also served as the CEO and board of directors for several public companies in the past, where he demonstrated his commitment to building value for shareholders and providing rigorous governance.

The Company is thrilled to have Mr. MacKay join as CEO. His wealth of experience and leadership skills make him the perfect fit to lead the Company into its next phase of growth and development. Management is confident that his focus on earnings, profit, and business development will bring our shareholders and clients value.

Additionally, interim CEO and Chairman, Andrew Ryu, stepped down from the management and the board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Andrew Ryu for his great contribution to the Company and for stepping in as interim CEO and Chairman. Mr. Ryu will remain as an advisor to the Company to help the growth and evolvement of the Company.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead ScreenPro to drive growth and success. My goal is to build on the company's strong foundation and expand its offerings to better serve our clients and stakeholders. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our shared vision and deliver results that exceed expectations", said Alex MacKay, New CEO and Chairman of the Company.

Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

