Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH) (FSE: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care") a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, announces that the Company intends to consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation of Shares"). The Company intends to change its name to "Polaris Northstar Capital Corp." (the "Change of Name") concurrent with the Consolidation of Shares to match with the Company's investment policy (the "Policy") and portfolio.

The Change of Name reflects the Company's updated investment direction, which is aimed at providing exposure to a wide range of emerging industries that align with the Policy.

The company's previous investment objectives focused on investing in companies specializing in healthcare, biotechnology, as well as blockchain and crypto mining. However, the company has shifted its investment focus to be more inclusive and industry agnostic, in line with its overarching policy of investing in companies that prioritize responsible and sustainable practices.

The Company's Policy is focused on early-stage investments in innovative and undervalued companies focused on responsible energy creation, infrastructure, technology, Environment, Social and Governance "ESG", carbon-neutral, air and water pollution, waste management, water usage and green-focused initiatives. By providing exposure to these emerging industries, the Policy offers the potential for long-term growth and profitability while also supporting environmentally conscious and sustainable practices. With a focus on well-managed companies and a diverse portfolio of supporting industries, the Policy presents a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to investing in the future of responsible and sustainable business.

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, shareholders' approval is not required for the Consolidation of Shares and Change of Name but they are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company expects to change its stock symbol upon the Consolidation of Shares and Change of Name.

About Global Care Capital Inc.

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

