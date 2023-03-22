Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 (the "Meeting").

A total of 10,333,427 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 12.57% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 14, 2023 (the "Circular"), were re-elected, as shown in the following table:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Marco Roque 5,731,022 99.73% 15,700 0.27% Stephen Letwin 5,302,689 99.27% 444,033 7.73% Christopher Stewart 4,798,022 83.49% 948,700 16.51% Stephen Robertson 5,711,022 99.38% 35,700 0.62% Michael Wood 5,301,889 99.26% 444,833 7.74% James Maxwell 5,711,022 99.38% 35,700 0.62%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved:

The appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and

The Company's share option plan, as described in the Circular.

Further details regarding the Meeting are available in the Circular on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au) known as the as the Taurus Deposit (see National Instrument 43-101 Technical report on the Cassiar Gold property, April 28, 2022, by S. Zelligan, J. Moors, C. Jolette, posted to SEDAR); and Cassiar South which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au (2017, Cowley1), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, BC. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past-producing orogenic gold district in BC with historical gold production of 742,000 ounces gold at an average grade of 14.7 g/t gold from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

Cassiar Gold Corp. acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cassiar Gold Corp.

E-mail: ir@cassiargold.com

Phone: 236-878-6160

1Cowley, 2017, NI43101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property, British Columbia, for China Minerals Mining Corp, June 26, 2017, revised Oct 2, 2017



