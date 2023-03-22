Scott Cooper Transitions to Chief Revenue Officer and Jen Lord Promoted to Senior Vice President at Birchwood Credit Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Birchwood Credit Services, a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services, is excited to announce the transition of Scott Cooper to Chief Revenue Officer and the promotion of Jen Lord to Senior Vice President over Process, Workflow and Product.





Scott Cooper has been with Birchwood for 11 years and has held various positions in the company ranging from sales, client support, and, most recently, business development. In his new role, Scott will be responsible for executing Birchwood's corporate strategic plans by developing and expanding into customer segments and partnerships, managing all company revenue and budgetary requirements, and assessing client needs in the market and incorporating those into new product development initiatives.

Jen Lord joined Birchwood in 2001. Over the past 22 years, she has held various positions at Birchwood, most recently as the Vice President of Systems and Compliance. In her new role, Jen will be responsible for managing and developing Birchwood's product roadmap, as well as building trusted relationships with customers and partners. She will lead the delivery and ongoing management of Birchwood's enterprise applications and related integrations. Jen will also directly oversee and manage the operations, customer service and compliance teams and will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Larry Avery, Chief Executive Officer of Birchwood, said, "Scott and Jen have a very long history with Birchwood and know the company inside and out." He continues, "The knowledge and experience they possess have helped Birchwood expand nationally and support customers across the country. In their new roles, they will be able to assist us in growing even more, as well as expanding our portfolio of services into new and exciting industries."

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has provided financial credit services to mortgage professionals, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services for over three decades.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance, and customer service. Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

