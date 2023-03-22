Credit Union 1 and Golic Family Foundation Announce Inaugural Grant Recipients

As a part of their ongoing partnership, CU1 and the Golic Family Foundation granted five South Bend-area nonprofit organizations $5,000 grants to help support their work in the community.

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Credit Union 1 (CU1) and the Golic Family Foundation have announced the recipients of their inaugural grants, awarding $5,000 each to five South Bend-area organizations. CU1-a leading financial institution with branches across Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, and Nevada, and the Official Banking Partner of Notre Dame Athletics-and the Golic Family Foundation-a charitable organization started by Notre Dame alumnus, former NFL player and veteran sportscaster Mike Golic and his family-first announced their partnership and intention to donate $100,000 to local organizations in 2023 at the 2022 Shamrock Series game.

The Golic Family Foundation and CU1

Mike and Christine Golic of The Golic Family Foundation at the Credit Union 1 South Bend branch

This round of grants is the first of four planned for 2023, and the recipients include:

The Beacon Resource Center

Bikes for Kids

Marian High School

Mishawaka Food Pantry

Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County

"The Golic Family Foundation was thrilled to create a partnership with Credit Union 1, one that will continue to make an impact on the greater South Bend community year-round through grant distributions," says Golic. "We are humbled to receive such incredible support from Todd Gunderson and the entire team at Credit Union 1 in our efforts to assist nonprofit organizations on a local level. After receiving a large number of applications and seeing how a $5,000 grant can immediately assist the organizations and their missions, we couldn't be more appreciative of our partnership with CU1."

In addition to the $100,000 of grants that will be distributed in 2023, Credit Union 1 will also donate $200 to the Golic Family Foundation each time a new member opens a Fighting Irish Program account, allowing members to participate in giving back to the community.

"Credit Union 1 has found a natural partner in the Golic Family Foundation, and we are proud to work with them to award these first grants to five worthy organizations," says Todd Gunderson, President and CEO of Credit Union 1. "Since we opened our branch in South Bend, our goal has been to help both individuals and the community as a whole thrive, and this partnership allows us to deliver on that commitment as both a banking partner and a member of the community."

Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and interested organizations can learn more and submit an application now at creditunion1.org/golic.

About Credit Union 1

Credit Union 1 is celebrating 65 years of helping members reach their financial goals. CU1 is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving 100,000 members across 17 branches located in Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, and Nevada. CU1 also serves members nationwide thanks to a highly rated mobile app, 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs, and 5,000 shared-branch locations.

