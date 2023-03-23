

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse, said that a US court in the so-called Peterson II case awarded judgment to creditors of Iran who had brought a lawsuit seeking turnover of about $1.7 billion that are attributed to the Iranian central bank, 'Bank Markazi', and held in custody at Clearstream in Luxembourg in a client account.



Clearstream said it is considering appealing the decision.



Since 2018, Bank Markazi also as part of an action filed in Luxembourg against Clearstream is asking for restitution of considerable amounts of assets including the abovementioned amount. The action is currently still being briefed in the first instance proceedings, Clearstream said.



Clearstream believes the claims made against it in Luxembourg to be without merit.



Earlier today, there were reports that a US court in New York ordered the Iranian central bank,and a European intermediary to pay out about $1.70 billion to family members of troops killed in the 1983 car bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!