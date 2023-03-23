

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to nearly a 1-1/2 month high of 130.42 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 131.34.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen climbed to 2-day highs of 142.19 and 142.56 from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.61 and 143.11, respectively.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 3-day highs of 160.69 and 95.37 from yesterday's closing quotes of 161.11 and 95.67, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 126.00 against the greenback, 138.00 against the euro, 139.00 against the franc, 158.00 against the pound and 94.00 against the loonie.



