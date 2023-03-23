

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2 month low of 130.41 against the yen and an 8-day low of 0.9145 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 137.37 and 0.9173, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback dropped to 1.0905 and 1.2324 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0855 and 1.2262, respectively.



Against the Australia, New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback traded lower to 0.6735, 0.6276 and 1.3663 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6684, 0.6219 and 1.3732, respectively.



On the downside, the U.S. dollar is likely to find its support around 128.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the franc, 1.10 against the euro, 1.25 against the pound, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.63 against the kiwi and 1.34 against the loonie.



