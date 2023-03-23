Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ UPDATES AHEAD OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Zurich, 23 March 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today provides an update on voting positions from its largest shareholder, Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative (Raiffeisen), ahead of its Annual General Meeting 2023 due to take place on 30 March 2023.
On 22 March 2023, Leonteq was informed by its largest shareholder, Raiffeisen, that it intends to oppose the Board of Director's proposal to introduce a capital band in the Articles of Association (agenda item 3.1). The Board has made its proposal in line with the new Swiss corporate law, which entered into force on 1 January 2023. Raiffeisen currently holds approx. 29% of Leonteq shares. The proposal requires a two thirds majority of the shareholder votes present or represented at the general meeting and it is therefore unlikely that this resolution will be approved.
The Board of Directors believes that it has made a shareholder friendly proposal by asking for an authorisation to increase its share capital by issuing a maximum of 1,893,410 registered shares with the right to withdraw or restrict shareholder's subscription rights in certain specified cases and to the extent the increase does not exceed 10% of the then current share capital. Further it is convinced that the capital reduction by means of potential share buybacks is accretive to all shareholders. Leonteq also outlined in its brochure "Amendments to the Articles of Association" published with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting that at this point in time there are no plans to increase the share capital.
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting with the detailed proposals and explanations is available on Leonteq's website at www.leonteq.com/agm.
