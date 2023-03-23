Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 07:06
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation Honors PartnerNetwork ecosystem companies in EMEA for Innovation, Sustainability and Business Impact

BRUSSELS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced this year's winning partner companies as it closed out its PartnerNetwork Conference EMEA in Sitges, Spain.

Rockwell Automation Logo

The invitation-only event was focused on redefining possibilities by working together while reinforcing the value of the global community towards advancing customer successes.

From in-session discussions to engaging industry networking events, partners were on full display throughout the conference, but especially during the second annual Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Awards, which recognize the achievements of organizations that have successfully planned and executed innovative and transformational solutions.

These organizations have found ways to impact one or more areas of their businesses through the application of digital and disruptive technologies from Rockwell Automation and its partners.

"Rockwell Automation is strong largely due to our partnerships," said Christian Reuter, regional vice president market access, Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Rockwell Automation. "With access to their best-in-class products, services, and solutions, we are all able to deliver the highest value to our customers. All the nominees and award winners demonstrated exactly that, so I would like to congratulate them all. We are excited about the progress and successes of this year's winners and are looking forward to exploring more opportunities together in the coming year."

Innovation Award winners:

  • Distributor Innovation Award - Technology BSA-EDGE Group - Italy
  • System Integrator Innovation Award - Falcon Group - UAE
  • Technology Partner Innovation Award - METTLER TOLEDO - Global

Partner of the Year Award winners:

  • Distributor Partner of The Year Award - North - Hanley Automation - Ireland
  • Distributor Partner of The Year Award - South - Edge Group - Italy
  • Distributor Partner of The Year Award - Central - Routeco GmbH - Austria
  • Distributor Partner of The Year Award - META - AB Market Otomasyon - Turkey
  • System Integrator Partner of The Year Award - North - Mongstad TavleTeknikk AS - Norway
  • System Integrator Partner of The Year Award - South - Adasoft - Spain
  • System Integrator Partner of The Year Award - Central - WASKO S.A. - Poland
  • System Integrator Partner of The Year Award - META - Energy Drive - South Africa
  • Technology Partner of The Year Award - CoreTigo - Israel
  • OEM Partner of The Year Award - Groninger & Co. GmbH - Germany

Sustainability Award winner:

  • Sustainability Award - TECNOLOGÍAS DE CONTROL Y ACCIONAMIENTOS S.L. - Spain

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-honors-partnernetwork-ecosystem-companies-in-emea-for-innovation-sustainability-and-business-impact-301778397.html

