

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines have finalized an order for 21 fuel-efficient 737-8 jets, Boeing (BA) said in a statement on Thursday.



JAL intends to begin introducing the airplanes into its fleet from 2026.



'We are delighted to select the Boeing 737-8, a member of the very latest 737 MAX family, to replace our Boeing 737-800s, which make up the largest proportion of the JAL Group's fleet,' said Yuji Akasaka, president of Japan Airlines.



