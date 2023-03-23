InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 23

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / The Company announces that on 22 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 22 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.4200 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.7000 Average price paid per share: £ 53.5385

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,154,564 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 22 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.7000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.4200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 53.5385



Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 22/03/2023 08:15:35 GMT 73 53.6000 XLON 734225338732086 22/03/2023 08:43:18 GMT 53 53.5000 XLON 734225338735362 22/03/2023 08:50:11 GMT 95 53.5400 XLON 734225338736016 22/03/2023 09:05:31 GMT 70 53.5200 XLON 734225338737707 22/03/2023 09:26:00 GMT 88 53.6000 XLON 734225338739352 22/03/2023 09:39:01 GMT 77 53.5600 XLON 734225338740597 22/03/2023 10:00:04 GMT 63 53.6400 XLON 734225338742281 22/03/2023 10:24:39 GMT 87 53.6800 XLON 734225338744062 22/03/2023 10:43:53 GMT 43 53.6600 XLON 734225338744987 22/03/2023 10:54:38 GMT 65 53.7000 XLON 734225338745756 22/03/2023 11:36:59 GMT 73 53.6200 XLON 734225338747814 22/03/2023 11:36:59 GMT 110 53.6200 XLON 734225338747813 22/03/2023 12:17:44 GMT 79 53.5000 XLON 734225338750178 22/03/2023 12:32:13 GMT 69 53.4400 XLON 734225338751019 22/03/2023 12:56:14 GMT 83 53.5200 XLON 734225338751950 22/03/2023 13:14:45 GMT 69 53.4800 XLON 734225338752809 22/03/2023 13:32:22 GMT 11 53.4200 XLON 734225338754526 22/03/2023 13:32:22 GMT 75 53.4200 XLON 734225338754525 22/03/2023 13:45:00 GMT 42 53.5000 XLON 734225338756220 22/03/2023 13:45:00 GMT 44 53.5000 XLON 734225338756221 22/03/2023 13:58:24 GMT 82 53.4800 XLON 734225338757573 22/03/2023 14:11:08 GMT 35 53.4800 XLON 734225338758876 22/03/2023 14:11:08 GMT 51 53.4800 XLON 734225338758877 22/03/2023 14:27:49 GMT 79 53.5000 XLON 734225338760694 22/03/2023 14:35:14 GMT 115 53.4800 XLON 734225338761607 22/03/2023 14:41:20 GMT 69 53.5600 XLON 734225338762131 22/03/2023 14:49:24 GMT 69 53.5200 XLON 734225338762898 22/03/2023 14:56:43 GMT 82 53.5200 XLON 734225338763683 22/03/2023 15:00:55 GMT 69 53.5200 XLON 734225338764153 22/03/2023 15:06:10 GMT 67 53.5200 XLON 734225338764658 22/03/2023 15:12:50 GMT 71 53.5600 XLON 734225338765330 22/03/2023 15:19:46 GMT 92 53.4800 XLON 734225338765961 22/03/2023 15:27:25 GMT 65 53.5400 XLON 734225338767068 22/03/2023 15:36:37 GMT 9 53.5400 XLON 734225338767996 22/03/2023 15:38:28 GMT 79 53.5400 XLON 734225338768181 22/03/2023 15:43:06 GMT 68 53.5200 XLON 734225338768564 22/03/2023 15:58:10 GMT 156 53.5800 XLON 734225338770122 22/03/2023 16:04:02 GMT 85 53.5800 XLON 734225338771150 22/03/2023 16:09:35 GMT 17 53.5600 XLON 734225338771963 22/03/2023 16:09:35 GMT 69 53.5600 XLON 734225338771962 22/03/2023 16:22:17 GMT 47 53.5000 XLON 734225338773824 22/03/2023 16:22:17 GMT 51 53.5000 XLON 734225338773825 22/03/2023 16:27:15 GMT 78 53.4600 XLON 734225338774861 22/03/2023 16:29:56 GMT 26 53.4400 XLON 734225338775456

