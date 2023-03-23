Anzeige
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 23

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / The Company announces that on 22 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:22 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,000
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.4200
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.7000
Average price paid per share:£ 53.5385

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,154,564 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 22 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.7000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.4200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.5385


Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

22/03/2023

08:15:35

GMT

73

53.6000

XLON

734225338732086

22/03/2023

08:43:18

GMT

53

53.5000

XLON

734225338735362

22/03/2023

08:50:11

GMT

95

53.5400

XLON

734225338736016

22/03/2023

09:05:31

GMT

70

53.5200

XLON

734225338737707

22/03/2023

09:26:00

GMT

88

53.6000

XLON

734225338739352

22/03/2023

09:39:01

GMT

77

53.5600

XLON

734225338740597

22/03/2023

10:00:04

GMT

63

53.6400

XLON

734225338742281

22/03/2023

10:24:39

GMT

87

53.6800

XLON

734225338744062

22/03/2023

10:43:53

GMT

43

53.6600

XLON

734225338744987

22/03/2023

10:54:38

GMT

65

53.7000

XLON

734225338745756

22/03/2023

11:36:59

GMT

73

53.6200

XLON

734225338747814

22/03/2023

11:36:59

GMT

110

53.6200

XLON

734225338747813

22/03/2023

12:17:44

GMT

79

53.5000

XLON

734225338750178

22/03/2023

12:32:13

GMT

69

53.4400

XLON

734225338751019

22/03/2023

12:56:14

GMT

83

53.5200

XLON

734225338751950

22/03/2023

13:14:45

GMT

69

53.4800

XLON

734225338752809

22/03/2023

13:32:22

GMT

11

53.4200

XLON

734225338754526

22/03/2023

13:32:22

GMT

75

53.4200

XLON

734225338754525

22/03/2023

13:45:00

GMT

42

53.5000

XLON

734225338756220

22/03/2023

13:45:00

GMT

44

53.5000

XLON

734225338756221

22/03/2023

13:58:24

GMT

82

53.4800

XLON

734225338757573

22/03/2023

14:11:08

GMT

35

53.4800

XLON

734225338758876

22/03/2023

14:11:08

GMT

51

53.4800

XLON

734225338758877

22/03/2023

14:27:49

GMT

79

53.5000

XLON

734225338760694

22/03/2023

14:35:14

GMT

115

53.4800

XLON

734225338761607

22/03/2023

14:41:20

GMT

69

53.5600

XLON

734225338762131

22/03/2023

14:49:24

GMT

69

53.5200

XLON

734225338762898

22/03/2023

14:56:43

GMT

82

53.5200

XLON

734225338763683

22/03/2023

15:00:55

GMT

69

53.5200

XLON

734225338764153

22/03/2023

15:06:10

GMT

67

53.5200

XLON

734225338764658

22/03/2023

15:12:50

GMT

71

53.5600

XLON

734225338765330

22/03/2023

15:19:46

GMT

92

53.4800

XLON

734225338765961

22/03/2023

15:27:25

GMT

65

53.5400

XLON

734225338767068

22/03/2023

15:36:37

GMT

9

53.5400

XLON

734225338767996

22/03/2023

15:38:28

GMT

79

53.5400

XLON

734225338768181

22/03/2023

15:43:06

GMT

68

53.5200

XLON

734225338768564

22/03/2023

15:58:10

GMT

156

53.5800

XLON

734225338770122

22/03/2023

16:04:02

GMT

85

53.5800

XLON

734225338771150

22/03/2023

16:09:35

GMT

17

53.5600

XLON

734225338771963

22/03/2023

16:09:35

GMT

69

53.5600

XLON

734225338771962

22/03/2023

16:22:17

GMT

47

53.5000

XLON

734225338773824

22/03/2023

16:22:17

GMT

51

53.5000

XLON

734225338773825

22/03/2023

16:27:15

GMT

78

53.4600

XLON

734225338774861

22/03/2023

16:29:56

GMT

26

53.4400

XLON

734225338775456

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745380/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-23

