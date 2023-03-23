InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 23

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / The Company announces that on 22 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|22 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.4200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.7000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 53.5385
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,154,564 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 22 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.7000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.4200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 53.5385
Detailed information:
