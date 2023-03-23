Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce a corporate update on its latest developments and provide an outlook for future plans.

Nexalogy Environics Inc. ("Nexalogy")

Nexalogy is currently dedicated to expanding the reach and user base of AnalyticsGPT. To achieve this, the company will be deploying targeted advertising and presenting its AI tool at various conferences to reach a wider range of businesses. The company has received substantial interest in its AI product from potential clients, which makes this rollout a critical point in the development process. To ensure smooth expansion, the Company is taking on a structured approach, similar to early access for video games. While scaling the system and working out any kinks, the user base will be expanded as aggressively as possible. In Q2, the company will focus on onboarding small and medium enterprises (SMEs) while simultaneously polishing AnalyticsGPT for the retail sector. To cater to retail clients, the Company plans to launch a subscription based-model of AnalyticsGPT in Q3.

Nexalogy Key Milestone:

Week ending March 25:

Wrapping up the first pass of the beta test for AnalyticsGPT

Week ending March 31:

Evaluating the results of the beta and inviting new companies to participate

Scaling AnalyticsGPT to meet demand

April / May:

Moving beta to early access for AnalyticsGPT with price points and converting some customers to paid plans

Working with existing partners to expand the reach of AnalyticsGPT in Korea

Continuing work on milestones for IDEaS Government Contract

Launching the new UIs and other pieces of AnalyticsGPT that are not cleared yet

June:

Launching several new business verticals inside AnalyticsGPT along with further Company expansion

July / August:

AnalyticsGPT full availability

Medi-Call Inc. ("Medi-Call")

The Company has seen a healthy increase in Medi-Call's performance since expanding from British Columbia to Ontario and Alberta. To date, Medi-Call reports 281 subscribers using its telehealth platform. The Company saw a 25% increase in new subscribers in Q1, 2023. Medi-Call has also been providing its telehealth services to clients in the film and production industry which will be reflected in the Company's Q4 2022 revenue.

The Company has an aggressive strategy in place to elevate the Medi-Call platform to more successful heights. Medi-Call plans on leveraging the Company's AI technology and integrating it into its telehealth platform to enhance user and patient experience. The Company's advanced AI and GPT technology will be used to enhance the Medi-Call platform with AI features which will differentiate Medi-Call from its competitors and accelerate its platform.

The Company projects a further surge in its subscriber base as it starts to deploy advertising for all three provinces and is aiming for increased revenue in this sector by year-end.

Imagine Health Centres ("Imagine Health")

The Company has established two (2) Imagine Health Centres in Calgary and Edmonton, and is currently in the process of opening a third clinic in Vancouver. Discussions are underway to open a fourth clinic in Ontario. Furthermore, the Company plans to enhance its offerings by adding a Wellness Center to its two (2) existing clinics, which will provide a range of services such as physiotherapy, IV Vitamin Therapy treatment, acupuncture, and more. These developments are expected to improve the Company's revenue once implemented.

Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions ("DMEVS")

The DMEVS app is nearing completion, with final approval for iOS currently underway. The Company has experienced delays due to the integration of DMEVS technology, which originates from Korea, and therefore had to make necessary modifications to its technology to meet Canadian standards. Additionally, the payment system has been adapted to reflect Canadian standards.

Additionally, while some DMEVS charging stations are already available in Vancouver, expansion to further locations is pending permit approval from the City of Vancouver. Installation of these new stations will proceed as soon as permits are granted.

The Company is continuously pursuing exciting developments for DMEVS and anticipates announcing further updates as they come.

TSX Uplist

Lastly, the Company would like to provide an update on its journey towards uplisting on the main board. Despite the Company's strong cash position with operating cash flow, the exchange has mandated a $10M broker financing prerequisite to uplist. Management is working diligently with the board to evaluate the situation and is exploring all available options to overcome this challenge. As a result, the Company's uplisting plans are currently on hold due to this requirement, pending further developments.

"We have an exciting year ahead of us in 2023 with a range of plans and initiatives in the pipeline. We are proud to be at the forefront of some of the leading industries and we remain committed to driving continued value and growth for our stakeholders. We look forward to sharing more on our progress with our valued investors, customers, and partners," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

