Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
21:49 Uhr
2,935 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2023 | 08:10
124 Leser
Kitron ASA: Kitron Annual Report 2022

(2022-03-23) Enclosed is a pdf version of the 2022 Annual Report for Kitron ASA.

The Annual Report is also available on our website, www.kitron.com.

The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Compared to the fourth quarter 2022 report, there are changes to cash flow classifications. Operating cash flow is increased from NOK 116.3 million to NOK 160.3 million. Cash flow from investing is less negative than in the fourth quarter report, and the positive cash flow from financing is reduced. Please see the annual report for details.

The changes have no net effect on total cash flow or the cash position and are primarily related to the acquisition of BB Electronics.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

For further information, please contact: Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were about NOK 6.5 billion in 2022.


www.kitron.com


Attachments

  • Kitron Annual Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/69cb90f7-7332-4f84-a43a-713558e62174)
  • Kitron Annual Report 2022 ESEF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/26a96dcb-2abe-4c7a-a507-91c4c5a66767)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
