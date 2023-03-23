INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Previews First Visuals of the Fashion Showroom as Part of 2023's Fashion Theme

Licensing Expo 2023 will be spotlighting Fashion licensing at this year's event

Visitors can be inspired by product displays featuring some of the most successful fashion licensing ranges across apparel, footwear and accessories

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Licensing Expo, the world's largest and most influential event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, set to take place on June 13-15 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, reveals the first glance of its Showroom feature as part of its Fashion theme for 2023.

The contemporary, interactive experience aims to immerse visitors into the world of fashion licensing with 16 showrooms spotlighting some of the most successful and creative fashion ranges across apparel, footwear and accessories. The space will include various displays ranging from high-end couture to high-street ranges.

With the Fashion category generating $28.433m of the $315.5bn global licensing industry, brand collaborations, nostalgia IP and luxury crossovers are taking the market by storm. Licensing Expo aims to shine a light on this booming part of the market to inspire retailers and manufacturers on how to successfully leverage brands for their next fashion range.

"Fashion in licensing is prevalent now more than ever, from cultural nostalgia trends to celebrity partnerships and promotions, or luxury brand cross collaborations, there is not a space that licensing has not yet touched in fashion," said Ella Haynes, Event Director of Licensing Expo. "We want to create awareness and exposure on how these types of partnerships come to life, as fashion is a critical part of representation of identity in daily life and IP is a part of that conversation.

"We also want to create the premier marketplace for fashion brands, leaders and buyers to discover and connect with desirable IPs to create new business potential and energy in the retail of apparel."

Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion commented, "There has been an increase over the past few seasons of brands showcasing licensed apparel. We have seen this at MAGIC Las Vegas, the leading wholesale fashion event for trend driven and young contemporary fashion. Licensing is a great opportunity for brands to diversify their product selections and combine brand power to reach the broader consumer market."

Retailers, manufacturers, product designers and creatives are provided free registration to Licensing Expo, with thousands set to attend including Urban Outfitters, Crocs, Macy's, Primark, Target, Mad Engine, Bioworld, Zulily, Hot Topic, Fruit of the Loom, and Inditex Group representing Zara and Pull & Bear, among others to discover among others to discover.

Attendees are invited to explore and secure licensing deals across a spectrum of brands on display including The MET, Barbie, Crayola, Frida Kahlo, Laura Ashley, Davie Bowie, AC/DC, Lizzo, Coca-Cola, PAW Patrol, Minecraft, Dragon Ball Z, CoCoMelon, Peanuts, Squishmallows, Cheetos, Pokémon, FC Bayern Munich, Airstream, FIFA and many more.

More details on the Fashion theme will be revealed over the coming weeks, including an Opening Keynote from an A-list fashion brand.

Space is limited, for more information on exhibiting or to take part in these displays, please visit www.licensingexpo.com or contact sales@licensingexpo.com.

Fashion press may attend to explore the world of licensing in the never-before-seen exhibition of industry leading brand collaborations throughout apparel, accessories, footwear and more.

To register as a member of the press, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo:?

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual trade show dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading trade show organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.?

About Global Licensing Group:?

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading trade show organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.?

