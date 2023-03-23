DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Shane Doherty Reason for the notification 2 Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer a) Position/status Initial notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, b) Nature of the transaction an Irish Revenue approved share plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.041 12,199

Aggregated information

12,199 shares

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR12,700

20 March 2023

e) Date of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

f) Place of the transaction

N/A

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: DSH TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 231876 EQS News ID: 1589807 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)