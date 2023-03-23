Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
23.03.23
08:01 Uhr
1,032 Euro
-0,008
-0,77 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0361,09208:38
Dow Jones News
23.03.2023 | 08:31
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name            Shane Doherty 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                     Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
                     Initial notification 
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                     Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                     635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a)                    ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
 
       Identification code 
 
                     Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, 
b)      Nature of the transaction  an Irish Revenue approved share plan. 
 
 
                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     EUR1.041     12,199

Aggregated information

12,199 shares

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR12,700

20 March 2023

e) Date of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

f) Place of the transaction

N/A

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  231876 
EQS News ID:  1589807 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.