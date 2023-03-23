DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Full Year Results

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Full Year Results 23-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Wickes Group plc - Full Year Results 2022 for the 52 week period to 31 December 2022 Record sales and further market share gains; well-placed to continue to outperform the market Financial Highlights . Like for Like ('LFL')^^[1] sales up 3.5% in FY2022, and 22.8% on a three-year basis . Total year-on-year revenue growth of 1.8% to a record GBP1,562.4m . Further market share gains in Core^^[2], and a strong recovery in delivered DIFM sales . Adjusted profit before tax GBP75.4m, in line with guidance, following a record GBP85.0m in 2021 . Statutory profit before tax of GBP40.3m after absorbing non-recurring costs of GBP35.1m . Net cash position of GBP99.5m (2021 GBP123.4m), reflecting the impact of GBP24.4m IT separation costs . IFRS 16 net debt of GBP591.8m (2021 GBP618.7m); leverage of 2.9x^^[3] . Final dividend of 7.3p, giving a total of 10.9p for the full financial year in line with guidance Strategic Highlights . Digital TradePro membership growth rate accelerated to 18% with 112,000 new customers (2021: 81,000),taking the total to 746,000; TradePro sales in 2022 increased by 19% . Successfully broadened our DIY customer appeal through the introduction of 30 minute click & collect,Klarna payment options, and the launch of the Wickes eBay store . Further market share gains in Core, following a record year in 2021, with Core LFL down 2.0%; three-yearLFL of 33.0% . Strong recovery in DIFM delivered sales, up 26.1% LFL, as we worked successfully through the order book,which remains ahead of pre Covid levels . Delivered over GBP20m of cost savings from productivity gains and efficiencies in 2022 . 12 refits completed in 2022; ROCE and sales uplifts remain strong and in line with expectations . First new store opened in Q4 in Bolton, with a strong performance in its first Winter season . Outlined Science-Based Targets for carbon emissions with approval received in December 2022, and launchedour Sustainable Home Guide to help customers reduce energy bills and emissions Capital Allocation Policy . The Company is reviewing its capital allocation policy and will provide an update along with its Q2trading update in July Current Trading & Outlook In the first 11 weeks of 2023 trading has been in line with our expectations. Core sales are moderately behind the same period last year, with Trade sales in growth and DIY continues to normalise. In DIFM, delivered sales are slightly ahead year on year due to the elevated order book; ordered sales are in line with the same period in 2022. Whilst we are mindful of the macroeconomic backdrop, we remain confident in our ability to drive further market share gains given the strength of our proposition and improvements we have made to our offer. We have efficiency plans in place which will offset inflationary pressures in 2023, with the exception of energy costs which as previously indicated will be GBP10m higher than in 2022. We will issue our next trading update after Easter. David Wood, Chief Executive, commented: "This was a period in which we achieved record sales and made further market share gains. While profit declined, the outcome is still significantly ahead of the pre-Covid period. Our performance was underpinned by our balanced business model, digital leadership and ability to offer the best value and service across Trade, DIFM and DIY. This has been achieved due to the expertise and dedication of our 8,100 colleagues, and I would like to thank each of them for their support over the last 12 months. "Like all businesses we remain watchful of the external consumer environment. However, we have the right strategy and a compelling offer for customers, and look to the future with confidence. We will continue to invest across our distinctive growth levers, and are well-placed to achieve further market share gains." Summary of full year financial results

GBPm 52 weeks to 53 weeks to Change 31 Dec 2022 1 Jan 2022 Statutory revenue 1,562.4 1,534.9 1.8% Adjusted* revenue 1,559.0 1,534.9 1.6% Core 1,187.9 1,234.7 (3.8)% DIFM 371.1 300.2 23.6% Adjusted* gross profit 567.1 568.5 (0.2)% Gross profit % 36.4% 37.0% Adjusted* operating profit 103.9 116.3 (10.7)% Adj operating profit % 6.7% 7.6% Adjusted* profit before tax 75.4 85.0 (11.3)% Adjusted* basic earnings per share 23.8p 27.2p (12.5)% Statutory gross profit 570.5 568.5 0.4% Gross profit % 36.5% 37.0% Statutory operating profit 67.1 96.7 (30.6)% Operating profit % 4.3% 6.3% Statutory profit before tax 40.3 65.4 (38.4)% Basic earnings per share 12.6p 23.3p (45.9)% Full Year Dividend 10.9p 10.9p n/c *Adjusted measures represent results on an IFRS basis and exclude adjusting items which comprise significant restructurings, significant write downs or impairments of current and non-current assets, the costs of demerging and listing the business, the associated costs of separating the business from the Travis Perkins Group's IT systems, the impact of unrealised fair value movements on derivatives through the profit and loss statement, VAT reclaim and the effect of changes in corporation tax rates on deferred tax balances. Investor & Analyst meeting A webcast for investors and analysts will be available today at 8.30am (UK time), followed by a live Q&A with the Wickes management team. The webcast can be accessed at: Wickes - Interim Results (brrmedia.co.uk) A recording of the webcast will be available on the Wickes Group plc website later today: https://wickesplc.co.uk In response to gradual structural shifts in its markets over recent years, Wickes has a balanced business focusing on three key customer journeys - Local Trade, DIY (together "Core") and Do-it-for-me ("DIFM"). Wickes operates from its network of 230 right-sized stores, which support nationwide fulfilment from convenient locations throughout the United Kingdom, and through its digital channels including its website, TradePro mobile app for trade members, and Wickes DIY app. These digital channels allow customers to research and order an extended range of Wickes products and services, arrange virtual and in-person design consultations, and organise convenient home delivery or click-and-collect. By their nature forward-looking statements involve opportunity, risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management's view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Business review Wickes achieved record sales in 2022, benefitting from its market-leading value proposition and underpinned by its uniquely balanced business model. Despite lower market volumes we maintained our long track record of achieving market share gains in our Core business, with the acceleration in the growth rate of our TradePro customer base a particular feature. DIFM ordered sales recovered as the year progressed; delivered sales benefited from the unwind of the order book and came close to matching the level in 2019 on a like-for-like basis. Market 2022 proved to be a challenging year for the market, driven by well-documented challenges facing the consumer. The need to combat rising inflation has seen UK and global interest rates rise, and, as a result, house price inflation and transaction volumes are now starting to moderate. Despite this softer economic environment, which we expect to continue in 2023, UK home improvement remains a large and attractive market. The structural drivers remain intact, which will continue to support market growth over the medium term. These include behavioural changes brought about by the pandemic, the need to improve energy efficiency to reduce heating costs and emissions, and the age and composition of the UK housing stock. Importantly, at the same time it is worth noting that most homeowners either remain in work, choose not to be, or are retired. Our exposure to new build, which may be more cyclical, is very limited. We continue to believe that behavioural changes post Covid remain supportive. Many businesses have retained hybrid working practices, increasing time spent at home, fuelling further desire for homeowners and tenants to invest in their properties. While some DIY activities were brought forward into the early phases of the pandemic, some larger projects

