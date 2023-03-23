DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 March 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0520 GBP0.9280 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9050 EUR1.0481 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9220

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,197,615 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,135 1.0380 XDUB 08:20:05 00027514977TRDU1 1,994 1.0380 XDUB 08:20:05 00027514978TRDU1 3,196 1.0380 XDUB 08:20:05 00027514979TRDU1 2,007 1.0380 XDUB 08:20:05 00027514980TRDU1 937 1.0380 XDUB 08:20:05 00027514981TRDU1 8,533 1.0500 XDUB 10:24:13 00027515857TRDU1 824 1.0500 XDUB 10:24:13 00027515858TRDU1 2,236 1.0500 XDUB 10:24:13 00027515859TRDU1 832 1.0500 XDUB 10:24:17 00027515870TRDU1 63 1.0500 XDUB 10:24:17 00027515871TRDU1 336 1.0500 XDUB 10:24:24 00027515872TRDU1 4,798 1.0500 XDUB 10:24:31 00027515873TRDU1 3,950 1.0500 XDUB 10:24:31 00027515874TRDU1 1,476 1.0460 XDUB 10:30:00 00027515915TRDU1 842 1.0460 XDUB 10:30:00 00027515916TRDU1 2,362 1.0460 XDUB 11:03:16 00027516064TRDU1 865 1.0440 XDUB 11:04:14 00027516067TRDU1 1,166 1.0440 XDUB 11:04:14 00027516068TRDU1 2,202 1.0440 XDUB 11:04:14 00027516069TRDU1 310 1.0440 XDUB 11:04:14 00027516070TRDU1 157 1.0480 XDUB 11:42:35 00027516363TRDU1 361 1.0480 XDUB 11:42:35 00027516364TRDU1 2,358 1.0480 XDUB 11:45:30 00027516370TRDU1 2,202 1.0480 XDUB 11:59:51 00027516511TRDU1 124 1.0480 XDUB 11:59:51 00027516512TRDU1 2,074 1.0480 XDUB 12:14:11 00027516643TRDU1 2,098 1.0480 XDUB 12:26:50 00027516727TRDU1 1,510 1.0480 XDUB 12:39:25 00027516894TRDU1 795 1.0480 XDUB 12:39:25 00027516895TRDU1 641 1.0500 XDUB 12:53:45 00027516971TRDU1 1,493 1.0500 XDUB 12:53:45 00027516972TRDU1 1,416 1.0480 XDUB 12:53:46 00027516975TRDU1 2,778 1.0480 XDUB 12:53:46 00027516976TRDU1 2,189 1.0480 XDUB 12:53:46 00027516977TRDU1 2,088 1.0460 XDUB 13:33:39 00027517109TRDU1 1,990 1.0460 XDUB 13:33:39 00027517110TRDU1 2,032 1.0460 XDUB 13:33:39 00027517111TRDU1 91 1.0440 XDUB 13:42:41 00027517125TRDU1 567 1.0460 XDUB 14:08:28 00027517342TRDU1 1,974 1.0460 XDUB 14:08:28 00027517343TRDU1 2,024 1.0480 XDUB 14:11:55 00027517411TRDU1 1,980 1.0480 XDUB 14:19:35 00027517489TRDU1 1,217 1.0500 XDUB 15:59:19 00027518761TRDU1 1,648 1.0500 XDUB 15:59:19 00027518762TRDU1 1,217 1.0500 XDUB 15:59:19 00027518763TRDU1 2,786 1.0520 XDUB 15:59:43 00027518764TRDU1 23,602 1.0520 XDUB 15:59:43 00027518765TRDU1 2,382 1.0520 XDUB 16:05:18 00027518871TRDU1 1,217 1.0500 XDUB 16:10:20 00027518916TRDU1 2,222 1.0500 XDUB 16:10:20 00027518917TRDU1 2,194 1.0500 XDUB 16:10:20 00027518918TRDU1 854 1.0500 XDUB 16:10:20 00027518919TRDU1 230 1.0500 XDUB 16:10:20 00027518920TRDU1 1,774 1.0440 XDUB 16:22:48 00027519029TRDU1 488 1.0440 XDUB 16:22:48 00027519030TRDU1 2,454 1.0440 XDUB 16:25:17 00027519071TRDU1 1,709 1.0440 XDUB 16:25:17 00027519072TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 171 0.9170 XLON 08:11:49 00027514926TRDU1 1,297 0.9170 XLON 08:11:49 00027514927TRDU1 1,000 0.9050 XLON 08:20:06 00027514982TRDU1 375 0.9090 XLON 08:27:27 00027515027TRDU1 1,542 0.9090 XLON 08:30:04 00027515033TRDU1 1,655 0.9070 XLON 08:42:36 00027515085TRDU1 3,802 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515860TRDU1 3,565 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515861TRDU1 90 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515862TRDU1 1,188 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515863TRDU1 372 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515864TRDU1 223 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515865TRDU1 16 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515866TRDU1 11 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515867TRDU1 1,654 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515868TRDU1 1,631 0.9220 XLON 10:24:13 00027515869TRDU1 1,679 0.9220 XLON 11:10:43 00027516080TRDU1 1,381 0.9210 XLON 11:30:27 00027516310TRDU1 1,667 0.9220 XLON 12:50:29 00027516950TRDU1 2,174 0.9220 XLON 12:50:29 00027516951TRDU1 800 0.9220 XLON 12:50:29 00027516952TRDU1 316 0.9220 XLON 12:50:29 00027516953TRDU1 607 0.9220 XLON 12:50:30 00027516954TRDU1 1,449 0.9220 XLON 12:50:39 00027516955TRDU1 1,316 0.9220 XLON 12:53:46 00027516973TRDU1 2,686 0.9220 XLON 12:53:46 00027516974TRDU1 1,483 0.9210 XLON 13:33:39 00027517108TRDU1 1,000 0.9210 XLON 14:01:49 00027517262TRDU1 603 0.9210 XLON 14:01:49 00027517263TRDU1 219 0.9190 XLON 14:01:49 00027517264TRDU1 3,362 0.9240 XLON 14:35:46 00027517698TRDU1 1,674 0.9240 XLON 14:41:02 00027517741TRDU1 156 0.9240 XLON 14:41:02 00027517742TRDU1 90 0.9240 XLON 15:13:49 00027518365TRDU1 706 0.9240 XLON 15:30:09 00027518533TRDU1 152 0.9280 XLON 15:59:44 00027518766TRDU1 5 0.9280 XLON 15:59:44 00027518767TRDU1 600 0.9280 XLON 16:05:48 00027518874TRDU1 1,254 0.9280 XLON 16:08:19 00027518891TRDU1 469 0.9280 XLON 16:09:03 00027518905TRDU1 598 0.9280 XLON 16:09:08 00027518907TRDU1 7,801 0.9280 XLON 16:09:37 00027518910TRDU1 599 0.9250 XLON 16:10:50 00027518924TRDU1 598 0.9220 XLON 16:12:41 00027518940TRDU1 3,113 0.9220 XLON 16:12:43 00027518941TRDU1 733 0.9220 XLON 16:12:43 00027518942TRDU1 695 0.9210 XLON 16:26:54 00027519089TRDU1 1,423 0.9210 XLON 16:26:54 00027519090TRDU1

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

