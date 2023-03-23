Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
23.03.23
08:01 Uhr
1,032 Euro
-0,008
-0,77 %
23.03.2023
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-March-2023

23 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 March 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0520     GBP0.9280 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
                            EUR1.0380 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9050 
 
                            EUR1.0481 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)         GBP0.9220

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,197,615 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,135      1.0380        XDUB     08:20:05      00027514977TRDU1 
1,994      1.0380        XDUB     08:20:05      00027514978TRDU1 
3,196      1.0380        XDUB     08:20:05      00027514979TRDU1 
2,007      1.0380        XDUB     08:20:05      00027514980TRDU1 
937       1.0380        XDUB     08:20:05      00027514981TRDU1 
8,533      1.0500        XDUB     10:24:13      00027515857TRDU1 
824       1.0500        XDUB     10:24:13      00027515858TRDU1 
2,236      1.0500        XDUB     10:24:13      00027515859TRDU1 
832       1.0500        XDUB     10:24:17      00027515870TRDU1 
63        1.0500        XDUB     10:24:17      00027515871TRDU1 
336       1.0500        XDUB     10:24:24      00027515872TRDU1 
4,798      1.0500        XDUB     10:24:31      00027515873TRDU1 
3,950      1.0500        XDUB     10:24:31      00027515874TRDU1 
1,476      1.0460        XDUB     10:30:00      00027515915TRDU1 
842       1.0460        XDUB     10:30:00      00027515916TRDU1 
2,362      1.0460        XDUB     11:03:16      00027516064TRDU1 
865       1.0440        XDUB     11:04:14      00027516067TRDU1 
1,166      1.0440        XDUB     11:04:14      00027516068TRDU1 
2,202      1.0440        XDUB     11:04:14      00027516069TRDU1 
310       1.0440        XDUB     11:04:14      00027516070TRDU1 
157       1.0480        XDUB     11:42:35      00027516363TRDU1 
361       1.0480        XDUB     11:42:35      00027516364TRDU1 
2,358      1.0480        XDUB     11:45:30      00027516370TRDU1 
2,202      1.0480        XDUB     11:59:51      00027516511TRDU1 
124       1.0480        XDUB     11:59:51      00027516512TRDU1 
2,074      1.0480        XDUB     12:14:11      00027516643TRDU1 
2,098      1.0480        XDUB     12:26:50      00027516727TRDU1 
1,510      1.0480        XDUB     12:39:25      00027516894TRDU1 
795       1.0480        XDUB     12:39:25      00027516895TRDU1 
641       1.0500        XDUB     12:53:45      00027516971TRDU1 
1,493      1.0500        XDUB     12:53:45      00027516972TRDU1 
1,416      1.0480        XDUB     12:53:46      00027516975TRDU1 
2,778      1.0480        XDUB     12:53:46      00027516976TRDU1 
2,189      1.0480        XDUB     12:53:46      00027516977TRDU1 
2,088      1.0460        XDUB     13:33:39      00027517109TRDU1 
1,990      1.0460        XDUB     13:33:39      00027517110TRDU1 
2,032      1.0460        XDUB     13:33:39      00027517111TRDU1 
91        1.0440        XDUB     13:42:41      00027517125TRDU1 
567       1.0460        XDUB     14:08:28      00027517342TRDU1 
1,974      1.0460        XDUB     14:08:28      00027517343TRDU1 
2,024      1.0480        XDUB     14:11:55      00027517411TRDU1 
1,980      1.0480        XDUB     14:19:35      00027517489TRDU1 
1,217      1.0500        XDUB     15:59:19      00027518761TRDU1 
1,648      1.0500        XDUB     15:59:19      00027518762TRDU1 
1,217      1.0500        XDUB     15:59:19      00027518763TRDU1 
2,786      1.0520        XDUB     15:59:43      00027518764TRDU1 
23,602      1.0520        XDUB     15:59:43      00027518765TRDU1 
2,382      1.0520        XDUB     16:05:18      00027518871TRDU1 
1,217      1.0500        XDUB     16:10:20      00027518916TRDU1 
2,222      1.0500        XDUB     16:10:20      00027518917TRDU1 
2,194      1.0500        XDUB     16:10:20      00027518918TRDU1 
854       1.0500        XDUB     16:10:20      00027518919TRDU1 
230       1.0500        XDUB     16:10:20      00027518920TRDU1 
1,774      1.0440        XDUB     16:22:48      00027519029TRDU1 
488       1.0440        XDUB     16:22:48      00027519030TRDU1 
2,454      1.0440        XDUB     16:25:17      00027519071TRDU1 
1,709      1.0440        XDUB     16:25:17      00027519072TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
171       0.9170        XLON     08:11:49      00027514926TRDU1 
1,297      0.9170        XLON     08:11:49      00027514927TRDU1 
1,000      0.9050        XLON     08:20:06      00027514982TRDU1 
375       0.9090        XLON     08:27:27      00027515027TRDU1 
1,542      0.9090        XLON     08:30:04      00027515033TRDU1 
1,655      0.9070        XLON     08:42:36      00027515085TRDU1 
3,802      0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515860TRDU1 
3,565      0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515861TRDU1 
90        0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515862TRDU1 
1,188      0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515863TRDU1 
372       0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515864TRDU1 
223       0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515865TRDU1 
16        0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515866TRDU1 
11        0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515867TRDU1 
1,654      0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515868TRDU1 
1,631      0.9220        XLON     10:24:13      00027515869TRDU1 
1,679      0.9220        XLON     11:10:43      00027516080TRDU1 
1,381      0.9210        XLON     11:30:27      00027516310TRDU1 
1,667      0.9220        XLON     12:50:29      00027516950TRDU1 
2,174      0.9220        XLON     12:50:29      00027516951TRDU1 
800       0.9220        XLON     12:50:29      00027516952TRDU1 
316       0.9220        XLON     12:50:29      00027516953TRDU1 
607       0.9220        XLON     12:50:30      00027516954TRDU1 
1,449      0.9220        XLON     12:50:39      00027516955TRDU1 
1,316      0.9220        XLON     12:53:46      00027516973TRDU1 
2,686      0.9220        XLON     12:53:46      00027516974TRDU1 
1,483      0.9210        XLON     13:33:39      00027517108TRDU1 
1,000      0.9210        XLON     14:01:49      00027517262TRDU1 
603       0.9210        XLON     14:01:49      00027517263TRDU1 
219       0.9190        XLON     14:01:49      00027517264TRDU1 
3,362      0.9240        XLON     14:35:46      00027517698TRDU1 
1,674      0.9240        XLON     14:41:02      00027517741TRDU1 
156       0.9240        XLON     14:41:02      00027517742TRDU1 
90        0.9240        XLON     15:13:49      00027518365TRDU1 
706       0.9240        XLON     15:30:09      00027518533TRDU1 
152       0.9280        XLON     15:59:44      00027518766TRDU1 
5        0.9280        XLON     15:59:44      00027518767TRDU1 
600       0.9280        XLON     16:05:48      00027518874TRDU1 
1,254      0.9280        XLON     16:08:19      00027518891TRDU1 
469       0.9280        XLON     16:09:03      00027518905TRDU1 
598       0.9280        XLON     16:09:08      00027518907TRDU1 
7,801      0.9280        XLON     16:09:37      00027518910TRDU1 
599       0.9250        XLON     16:10:50      00027518924TRDU1 
598       0.9220        XLON     16:12:41      00027518940TRDU1 
3,113      0.9220        XLON     16:12:43      00027518941TRDU1 
733       0.9220        XLON     16:12:43      00027518942TRDU1 
695       0.9210        XLON     16:26:54      00027519089TRDU1 
1,423      0.9210        XLON     16:26:54      00027519090TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  231875 
EQS News ID:  1589767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
