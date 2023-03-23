Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 08:36
PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf: All-new PXG 0311 GEN6 Golf Clubs Flat-out Perform

PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, & Irons Are Engineered to Elevate Every Golfer's Game from Tee to Green

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PXG goes from strength to strength with the introduction of new PXG® 0311® GEN6 Golf Clubs. Blazing fast, beyond forgiving, and absolutely stunning, PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons are loaded with advanced technologies, are made from top-quality materials, and include the most impactful precision weighting system in the golf industry.