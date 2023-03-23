Das Instrument H4ZM IE00B5LJZQ16 HSBC MSCI RU CAP. UC. ETF ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2023
The instrument H4ZM IE00B5LJZQ16 HSBC MSCI RU CAP. UC. ETF ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2023
Das Instrument X020 LU0392495700 LYXOR MSCI USA ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2023
The instrument X020 LU0392495700 LYXOR MSCI USA ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2023
Das Instrument E127 LU0635178014 LYX MSCI EM MKT ETF DIS I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2023
The instrument E127 LU0635178014 LYX MSCI EM MKT ETF DIS I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2023
Das Instrument 5JD SE0008348262 EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HLDG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2023
The instrument 5JD SE0008348262 EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HLDG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2023
