Samstag, 25.03.2023

23.03.2023
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (61/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards in Valmet Oyj (VALMT) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.65, gross
return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.31,
gross return futures/forwards in Axfood AB (AXFO) due to an ordinary dividend
of SEK 4.15, gross return futures/forwards in Lundin Mining Corporation (LUMI)
due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.68. The re-calculation is effective from
the ex-date, March 23, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Z" or "Y" or "X" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1128508
