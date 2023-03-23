Automotive Wiring Harness Market to be Worth $63.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive wiring harness market size is expected to reach USD 63.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing electronic component integration in automobiles has boosted demand for automotive wiring harnesses. Numerous advantages include reduced likelihood of an electrical shortfall, increased fuel efficiency, and higher performance when a wire harness is integrated into a vehicle.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the component segment, the terminals segment is expected to expand over the projection period, primarily owing to advancements in automotive technology, such as safety features and driver assistance systems

The chassis segment is expected to expand within the forecast period. The skeletal structure of the vehicle houses components such as ADAS, engine, GPS, DVD, radio, AC, and other sensors for temperature control. The integration of more sensors and advanced technologies is expected to drive the demand for the chassis segment within the forecast period

The demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is experiencing an uptake owing to the rising cost of fossil fuels, the implementation of emission regulations, and the anticipated growth of the charging infrastructure around the world, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for an automotive harness with the electric vehicle landscape

The Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain consistent growth over the forecast period. The region is considered a major automobile market due to high population concentration, high disposable income, and easy availability of low-cost labor

Read 120-page market research report, "Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle, By Component (Electric Wires, Connectors, Terminals), By Application, By Electric Vehicle, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Growth & Trends

Demand is further anticipated to increase due to the use of technologically advanced systems in the vehicle, such as infotainment systems and advanced driver assistance systems. The automotive wiring harness market is expected to grow significantly as more electric vehicles (EVs) are adopted in emerging economies such as India, Thailand, and China. Moreover, the growing focus of vehicle manufacturers to automate and digitalize all the manufacturing processes and produce cost-effective, high-performing, and low-maintenance electric vehicles is increasing the demand for automotive wiring harnesses in the global market. In addition, increasing technological developments pertaining to autonomous driving, fault detection systems, vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems, and improved infotainment in vehicles foster the demand for the market. Additionally, improving network infrastructure, and rising adoption of safety and entertainment systems (ADAS, telematics, infotainment, and others) are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the expansion of the market is further attributed to the ongoing trend of electrification in the automobile industry, as well as significant investments in cutting-edge vehicle safety features. The market is anticipated to have considerable expansion owing to the stringent government regulations governing the battery pack designs, onboard chargers, battery cells, and thermal propagation of electric car batteries.

Advances in technology and the integration of sensors and wiring harnesses to develop compact and lighter wiring systems with lesser components are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, Sumitomo Electric integrated the electric parking brake harness and wheel speed sensors using wires, connectors, and sensors instead of double sheath wire and intermediate connectors. The OEM combined two core cable anti-lock braking systems and two core cables electric parking brakes. Commonizing the components attached to the harness helped achieve weight and cost reduction while simplifying the routing design for automobile manufacturing companies.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive wiring harness market based on component, application, electric vehicle, vehicle, and region:

Automotive Wiring Harness Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Electric Wires

Connectors

Terminals

Others

Automotive Wiring Harness Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Body

Chassis

Engine

HVAC

Sensors

Automotive Wiring Harness Market - Electric Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Automotive Wiring Harness Market - Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Light Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Automotive Wiring Harness Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Delphi Technologies PLC (Aptiv PLC)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Kromberg & Schubert GmbH Cable & Wire

LEONI AG

Lear Corporation

PKC Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group

China Auto Electronics Group Limited (THB Group)

Yazaki Corporation

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Automotive Axle Market - The global automotive axle market size is expected to reach USD 69.58 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.5% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as increasing automobile production, a surge in the sales of heavy, light commercial, and passenger vehicles, and shifting consumer preference towards luxury vehicles with advanced features are fueling the market growth.

- The global automotive axle market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.5% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as increasing automobile production, a surge in the sales of heavy, light commercial, and passenger vehicles, and shifting consumer preference towards luxury vehicles with advanced features are fueling the market growth. Automotive Engine Market - The global automotive engine market size is expected to reach USD 118.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The consumer inclination for high-performing automobiles in the mid and high-end segment vehicles is prompting the manufacturers to develop prototypes of engines that are fuel-efficient and have higher torque.

- The global automotive engine market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The consumer inclination for high-performing automobiles in the mid and high-end segment vehicles is prompting the manufacturers to develop prototypes of engines that are fuel-efficient and have higher torque. Automotive Electronics Market - The global automotive electronics market size is expected to reach USD 468,165.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased safety and security concerns would fuel demand for car electronics as governments around the world try to reduce the number of road fatalities.

Browse through Grand View Research's Automotive & Transportation Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-wiring-harness-market-to-be-worth-63-0-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301777688.html