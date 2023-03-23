Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6MR ISIN: US0919355026 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTHOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTHOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 09:18
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blackboard Learn Ultra by Anthology shortlisted for prestigious Bett Award

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, announced today that their leading Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), Blackboard Learn Ultra, has been shortlisted as a Bett Awards Higher Education Digital Learning Product finalist. Presented in association with the British Educational Suppliers Association, the Bett Awards recognize educational technology leaders. Winners will be announced on 29 March at the Bett Awards Ceremony in London.


"By working closely with instructors, students and institutions, we have designed a market-leading VLE that provides unique, actionable insights and integrates with the world's most holistic educational technology ecosystem. It's an honour to be recognised by the judges for that progress," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Vice President of Product Management at Anthology. "As we continue to accelerate innovation, our focus remains on collaborating with the educational community to push the envelope of what's possible and revolutionize the way learning is delivered and experienced."

Blackboard Learn allows educators to deliver simpler, more powerful life-changing teaching and learning experiences. Flexible, insightful, and inclusive, Blackboard Learn Ultra fits the modern classroom. Features like leading self-expression tools, an adaptable test-taking experience designed to reduce student stress, superior progress tracking tools, and embedded insights are powering momentum including recent competitive Virtual Learning Environment wins as Anthology delivered more features over the last year than the other leading VLE provider.

The Bett Awards Higher Education Digital Learning Product category recognises exemplary software and content for the higher education sector. Blackboard Learn Ultra by Anthology is among eight finalists with the category winner to be announced at the Bett Awards 2023 Ceremony taking place on 29 March 2023 at The Brewery, London.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences, we help learners, leaders, and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com

Media Contact:
Erin Mitchell
Anthology
Erin.Mitchell@anthology.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708867/Anthology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blackboard-learn-ultra-by-anthology-shortlisted-for-prestigious-bett-award-301779124.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.