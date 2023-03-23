DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 246.6724

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14962845

CODE: WLDD LN

ISIN: FR0010315770

