

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank's monetary policy announcement is due at 4:30 am ET Thursday. The central bank is set to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 142.98 against the yen, 0.9992 against the euro, 1.1281 against the pound and 0.9163 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



