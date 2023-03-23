Marula Mining Plc - Update on AIM Listing

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

23 March 2023

Update on AIM Listing

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce continued progress is being made on its intention to seek Admission of its ordinary shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (the "Listing").

Highlights:

The MSA Group, a leading provider of exploration, geology, mineral resource and reserve estimation, mining and environmental consulting services to the mining industry has been appointed as the Company's technical consultant for the Listing

The MSA Group has prepared numerous public reports for all the major mining stock exchanges, and will complete a Competent Persons Report on the Company's portfolio of battery metals projects in Africa

ENSafrica, Africa's largest law firm, has been appointed as the Company's African lawyers for the Listing

ENSafrica will complete an independent legal due diligence report on the Company's portfolio of projects

The appointment of the MSA Group and ENSafrica follows the earlier appointment this month of Peterhouse Capital Limited as the Company's sole corporate broker

These appointments are in addition to those of Cairn Financial Advisers LLP and Memery Crystal as Nomad and Legal Counsel to the Company

Further announcements will be made in due course to update on the Listing progress and anticipated Admission date.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO, said:

"We are delighted with the progress we are making towards our AIM listing and are confident that the expertise of the MSA Group and ENSafrica, will ensure a smooth and successful listing process. These appointments, alongside our existing partners Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Memery Crystal, and Peterhouse Capital Limited, demonstrate our commitment to assembling a strong and experienced team to support our growth and future success.

"The AIM listing is being undertaken as the Board is of the firm opinion that it will provide the Company with greater access to capital, increased visibility, and a larger pool of potential investors, enabling us to further expand our portfolio of high-quality mining projects in Africa and continue delivering value to our shareholders."

About MSA Group

The MSA Group is a leading geological, exploration, and mining consultancy with 40 years of experience in Africa and beyond, providing a wide range of services, including exploration and geology, mineral resources and mining studies. More information about the MSA Group can be found at https://msagroupservices.com.

About ENSafrica

ENSafrica is Africa's largest law firm, offering a wide range of legal services and it is highly regarded for its expertise in mining and natural resources. More information about ENSafrica can be found at https://www.ensafrica.com.

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange.

