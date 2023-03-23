DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.4963
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44468562
CODE: AEME LN
ISIN: LU1437017350
