DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.485
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3953585
CODE: EPRA LN
ISIN: LU1437018838
------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 231955 EQS News ID: 1590053 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590053&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 23, 2023 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)