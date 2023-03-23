DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 158.1547

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63460

CODE: JPXU LN

ISIN: LU1646359882

