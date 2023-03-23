DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.6071

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28357834

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 231959 EQS News ID: 1590061 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590061&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)