23.03.2023
Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 147.7287

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 506072

CODE: GILI LN

ISIN: LU1407893301

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1407893301 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GILI LN 
Sequence No.:  231941 
EQS News ID:  1590025 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)

