Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
WKN: LYX0FS ISIN: LU0496786574 Ticker-Symbol: LYPS 
Tradegate
23.03.23
11:20 Uhr
37,108 Euro
+0,075
+0,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.03.2023 | 09:52
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 254.2239

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5589257

CODE: SP5L LN

ISIN: LU1135865084

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1135865084 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SP5L LN 
Sequence No.:  231915 
EQS News ID:  1589973 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

