Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 254.2239
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5589257
CODE: SP5L LN
ISIN: LU1135865084
