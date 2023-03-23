DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.2618

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1164162

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMU LN Sequence No.: 232028 EQS News ID: 1590207 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

