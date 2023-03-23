DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.9792
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8498422
CODE: UESG LN
ISIN: LU1792117696
------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 232004 EQS News ID: 1590159 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590159&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 23, 2023 04:29 ET (08:29 GMT)