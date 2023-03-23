enfinium Kemsley energy from waste facility plays critical role in delivering economic growth and net zero, says new CBI Economics report

KEMSLEY, United Kingdom, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An energy from waste facility at Kemsley near Sittingbourne has been hailed as playing an important role in creating green jobs and boosting domestic energy security, according to a new report published this week by CBI Economics.





Commissioned by enfinium, one of the UK's leading energy from waste businesses, the report measured the economic impact of the company's operations from its employees through to its extensive supply chain across the UK. enfinium currently transforms 2.3 million tonnes of non-recyclable waste into homegrown energy at four facilities across the UK. This includes its Kemsley energy from waste facility near Sittingbourne in Kent, which processes up to 657,000 tonnes of residual waste a year and produces enough energy to power more than 160,000 UK homes and businesses. The facility also provides steam to DS Smith to support the recycled paper company's own renewable energy requirements at its nearby Kemsley Mill and significantly reducing its CO2 emissions.

The new analysis found that in 2022:

enfinium contributed nearly £198 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy.

The Kemsley facility supported 40 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs in the region.

96% of enfinium's Kemsley employees were identified as living within a 40-mile radius of the facility, with median full time wages for enfinium's Kemsley staff at nearly £53,000 per year. This was a particularly significant finding from the report, given average wages across the Swale Borough Council local authority area were among the bottom 10 per cent across the UK in 2022.

Over 600 businesses across the UK benefited from enfinium's operations, with a geographical spread spanning more than half of the UK's local authorities.

When enfinium's wider economic contributions are taken into account - such as the jobs and GVA supported throughout the company's supply chain - their total contribution rises to £242 million in GVA and 1,047 jobs across the UK economy.

In addition to supporting green growth, by capturing by-products from its processes, recycling materials and diverting waste from landfill, the company delivered emissions savings of over 565,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions to the UK economy in 2021 - a carbon footprint equivalent to over 113,000 individuals.

The report details that enfinium's local impact in Kemsley goes beyond the creation of skilled, well-paid jobs thanks to the launch of a dedicated Community Fund that covers a wide range of charitable giving. This £50,000 fund provides grants and donations to support areas such as the environment (e.g.: waste reduction/recycling, promotion of clean energy), improved health, safety and wellbeing, social inclusion and education.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said: "The transition to a Net Zero economy represents one of the greatest economic opportunities in the UK's history. Our modern energy from waste facilities, such as the one we operate at Kemsley, already generate hundreds of millions of pounds of green growth every year. This report shows how our team in Kemsley is already driving regional economic growth as well as making a measurable contribution towards battling climate change."

Mohammad Jamei, Director of CBI Economics said: "Energy resilience is now mission critical for the UK economy and promoting business investment in home-grown energy solutions will not only drive green growth, but improve prosperity for all. Our research found that enfinium's activities contribute to society in a number of important ways - driving economic growth, battling climate change and creating, then sustaining, well-paid green jobs."

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest energy from waste businesses in the UK and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the UK. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 265MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 UK homes. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

