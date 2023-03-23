Anzeige
23.03.2023 | 10:10
Vaultinum: VAULTINUM, a leading provider of digital asset auditing solutions, will discuss Tech Risk Mitigation and Tech Due Diligence at the Tech Innovation Conference in London, March 29th

LONDON, March 23, 2023, taking place on March 29 and 30, 2023, in London.

The conference is organised by Real Deals Media, and it will bring together leading Private Equity companies and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the technology sector.

During his presentation, G. Acard will showcase Vaultinum's data-driven new Tech Due Diligencesolution, which provides an in-depth analysis of the source code and delivers actionable recommendations on how to mitigate risks linked to Cybersecurity, Open-Source Software, and Software scalability.

"Vaultinum is thrilled to be participating in the Tech Innovation Conference, and we are excited to have the opportunity to showcase our latest products," says G. Acard. "Investing in software can be risky, but with Vaultinum's solution, investors can gain greater confidence in their investments and mitigate the risks associated with software development."

Vaultinumis a trusted independent third party specialised in the protection and audit of digital assets. Since 1976, Vaultinum has enabled thousands of digital businesses and investors secure their innovations by providing solutions to protect their IP, ensure the continuity of their business activity, and mitigate cyber and software risks.

CONTACT Marine Yborra, CMO
COMPANY Vaultinum
EMAIL my@vaultinum.com
WEB www.vaultinum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df202c8b-97df-4e68-afef-257869f98795


