DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2023 / 09:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.0457
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 439009
CODE: GOVD LN
ISIN: LU2099288503
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN Sequence No.: 232085 EQS News ID: 1590329 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590329&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 23, 2023 04:37 ET (08:37 GMT)