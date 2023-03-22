Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWF4 ISIN: CA67113W2013 Ticker-Symbol: 621 
München
23.03.23
08:02 Uhr
0,102 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
O2GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
O2GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0920,14311:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2023 | 23:06
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

O2Gold Inc.: O2Gold Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (NEX: OTGO.H) ("O2Gold" or the "Company") today announced that Roger Lemaitre has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Roger Lemaitre is a Professional Engineer and Geologist with more than 30 years of professional experience with both senior and junior mining companies. Mr. Lemaitre held the position of President & CEO of UEX Corporation, a TSX-listed company until 2022, and was CEO and Executive Director of URU Metals Limited, an AIM-listed exploration company. Mr. Lemaitre held a variety of senior management positions with Cameco Corporation, including Director of Worldwide Exploration Projects, Manager of Regional Exploration, Saskatchewan and was involved in Cameco's strategic growth team tasked with the identification of opportunities in the uranium sector. Mr. Lemaitre has a M.Sc (Applied) from McGill University, a degree in Geological Engineering from Queens University and an MBA from Athabasca University. Currently, Mr. Lemaitre is the Vice President and Head of Mining of Jourdan Resources Inc., a TSX-V-listed lithium explorer and developer.

The appointment of Mr. Lemaitre follows Chris Younger's resignation as a director. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Younger for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About O2Gold Resources

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company.

For additional information, please contact:

Aaron Atin, Corporate Secretary
Phone: (416) 861-5888
Email: aaron.atin@fmresources.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.