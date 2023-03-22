LifeMD, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter/ Full Year 2022 Results; Achieves Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Profitability

Achieved consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability for first-time in LifeMD history

Full Year 2022 consolidated revenue of $119.0 million, up 28% from the same year-ago period.

Fourth quarter 2022 consolidated revenue of $28.1 million up 3% from the same year-ago period. This figure was impacted by a $2.9 million deferral of telehealth shipments.

Adjusted EPS of $0.02, 107% improvement versus the prior year.

Subsequent to year end, executed debt financing transaction with Avenue Capital, providing for up to $40 million of total capital and strengthening LifeMD's long-term capital position.

Full Year 2023 guidance of $140-$150 million in consolidated revenue and $12-$18 million of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted. Management will host a conference call today, March 22, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. An updated corporate presentation and Q4 '22 supplemental presentation were posted to https://ir.lifemd.com/#/ following the market close.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue of $28.1 million, up 3%. This figure was impacted by a $2.9 million deferral of telehealth shipments.

Fourth quarter consolidated Gross Margin of 86%, up from 80% in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $12.7 million or $(0.40) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $19.0 million or $(0.62) per share in the prior year.

Achieved Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profit in the fourth quarter for the first-time in LifeMD history totaling $631 thousand as compared to a loss of $(8.2) million in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS of $0.02, up 107% versus same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $119.0 million, an increase of 28% over the prior year.

Gross Margin of 84%, up from 81% in the prior year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $48.6 million or $(1.57) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $61.8 million or $(2.29) per share in the prior year.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $(14.7) million, an improvement of 62% versus the same year-ago period.

Consolidated Adjusted EPS $(0.47), as compared to $(1.42) in the same year-ago period.



Q4 and Recent Operational Highlights

Improved leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses, with fourth quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 62%, a 1,500-basis point improvement versus the same year-ago period.

Finished FY 2022 with approximately 7,000 Virtual Primary Care (VPC) subscribers, ahead of previous guidance of 5,000 VPC subscribers.

Telehealth active subscribers increased 22% to approximately 169,000.

WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 64% to approximately 168,000.

Reduced blended telehealth Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) by 18% versus year-ago period.

Following multiple WorkSimpli buyout bids in the previously guided range, LifeMD elected to retain our 73.6% ownership given the strong outperformance of the business versus our previous expectations, growth prospects and EBITDA contribution. We currently expect Full Year 2023 WorkSimpli EBITDA margins in 2023 of 20% or greater due to continued growth, differentiation and diversification in their workplace services platform. We expect that retaining this asset will allow for the creation of significantly more shareholder value than a 2022 divestiture would have.

Subsequent Events

Executed a debt financing agreement with Avenue Capital for credit facilities totaling up to $40 million of funding capacity with $15 million funded at closing. Proceeds provide a significant source of long-term capital for LifeMD and allow us to maintain a strong balance sheet to execute against strategic growth and profitability plans.

Hired Jessica Friedeman as Chief Marketing Officer of LifeMD, Inc. Jessica served as Chief Marketing Officer of Healthgrades, and brings twenty years of direct-to-consumer and business-to-business healthcare marketing experience. Jessica drove the end-to-identity creation of Mercury Healthcare in tandem with the divestiture of Healthgrades' online marketplace division, and optimized sales execution with a focus on market fit that was integral in the subsequent acquisition of Mercury Healthcare by WebMD.

Appointed Dr. Joan LaRovere to LifeMD's Board of Directors. Dr. LaRovere is a clinical leader, physician, cardiac expert and social entrepreneur who has spent the last 15 years in leadership roles at two of the top hospitals in the world, London's Royal Brompton Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital. She also is an operating partner at iSelect Fund and brings to LifeMD deep expertise in digital health, artificial intelligence and data analytics.



Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended December 31, Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2022 2021 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 16,419 $ 20,573 -20 % WorkSimpli $ 11,701 $ 6,844 71 % Total Revenue $ 28,120 $ 27,417 3 % Subscription Revenue as % of Total 94 % 92 % 2 % Active Subscribers Telehealth Active Subscribers 169,195 138,252 22 % WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 167,751 102,023 64 % Total Active Subscribers 336,946 240,275 40 %

Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter of 2022 was encapsulated by the achievement of a significant milestone for the Company, our first-ever quarterly achievement of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profit. Through the hard work of our various employees and management, we continued to deliver the superior products, services and customer care that our 300,000+ customers across both our Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments, continue to choose us for. We have also remained highly focused on improving the efficiencies and economics of all our businesses during this challenging macro environment, as evidenced by improvements in Customer Acquisition Costs (CACs), an increase in Gross Margins to record levels, and a significant reduction in cash burn. We also continued to focus on our key strategic priorities of delivering comprehensive virtual primary care and building long-term partnerships with healthcare organizations seeking to streamline access to care for patients," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman & CEO of LifeMD. "Additionally, we took an important step to shore up the Company's long-term balance sheet by executing a significant institutional financing arrangement with Avenue Capital following our voluntary decision to retain WorkSimpli given its continued overperformance. This capital, combined with our strong operational performance, positions us well for the numerous growth opportunities ahead in both our legacy lifestyle healthcare businesses and our Virtual Primary Care business, which we launched in 2022 and is performing beyond our initial expectations. Looking ahead we believe 2023 will be a breakout year for LifeMD with a return to significant top-line growth and the achievement of consistent and growing profitability."

LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen, commented: "We are pleased to have delivered upon our guidance to shareholders to achieve consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter 2022. We expect to meaningfully build on this profitability in 2023. The achievement of this goal is an extremely important financial milestone for the Company, driven by our continued laser-like focus on operational excellence as is evidenced by the significant reduction in our blended CAC's, continued improvement in Gross Margins and Operating Expenses as shown through their reduction as a percentage of revenue. With the recent closing of the Avenue deal significantly bolstering our balance sheet, coupled with the attainment of profitability, and expected elimination of cash burn by middle of the year, we are well positioned to return LifeMD back to strong double-digit growth while growing the bottom line. This is particularly evident in Full Year 2023 guidance which calls for year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 20-25% and Adjusted EBITDA profitability of $12-$18 million."

Financial Guidance

For the First Quarter 2023, the Company expects:

Consolidated Revenue to total between $31.0 million and $32.0 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $1.0 and $1.5 million

For the Full Year 2023, the Company expects:

Consolidated Revenue to total between $140.0 million and $150.0 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $12.0 and $18.0 million

Listeners are encouraged to review the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors, historical results of operations and financial condition as provided in these reports.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men's and women's health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, "Risk Factors" identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 3,958,957 $ 41,328,039 Accounts receivable, net 2,834,750 980,055 Product deposit 127,265 203,556 Inventory, net 3,703,363 1,616,600 Other current assets 687,022 793,190 Total Current Assets 11,311,357 44,921,440 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 476,441 233,805 Right of use asset, net 1,206,009 1,752,448 Capitalized software, net 8,840,187 2,995,789 Intangible assets, net 3,831,859 19,761 Total Non-current Assets 14,354,496 5,001,803 Total Assets $ 25,665,853 $ 49,923,243 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,106,793 $ 9,059,214 Accrued expenses 12,166,509 11,595,605 Notes payable, net 2,797,250 63,400 Current operating lease liabilities 756,093 607,490 Deferred revenue 5,547,506 1,499,880 Total Current Liabilities 31,374,151 22,825,589 Long-term Liabilities Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 574,136 1,178,544 Contingent consideration 443,750 100,000 Purchase price payable 579,319 - Total Liabilities 32,971,356 24,104,133 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,305 and $1,175 per share as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 4,565,822 4,110,822 Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $27.84 and $25.62 per share as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,552,775 and 30,704,434 shares issued, 31,449,735 and 30,601,394 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 315,528 307,045 Additional paid-in capital 179,015,250 164,517,634 Accumulated deficit (190,562,994 ) (141,921,085 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (11,395,777 ) 22,740,033 Non-controlling interest (475,548 ) (1,031,745 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (11,871,325 ) 21,708,288 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 25,665,853 $ 49,923,243

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 16,418,643 $ 20,573,306 $ 82,649,845 $ 68,197,128 WorkSimpli revenue, net 11,701,073 6,843,578 36,383,675 24,678,678 Total revenues, net 28,119,716 27,416,884 119,033,520 92,875,806 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 3,801,642 5,436,214 17,843,754 17,549,550 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 266,058 131,416 824,274 445,844 Total cost of revenues 4,067,700 5,567,630 18,668,028 17,995,394 Gross profit 24,052,016 21,849,254 100,365,492 74,880,412 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 17,440,781 21,169,141 78,369,430 82,541,956 General and administrative expenses 9,203,072 11,340,268 46,960,782 39,534,573 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 6,127,596 - 8,862,596 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,614,000 ) - (5,101,000 ) - Other operating expenses 1,640,975 1,053,719 6,717,795 3,317,976 Customer service expenses 1,605,370 1,564,439 5,033,468 2,838,831 Development costs 1,019,163 386,364 2,970,202 948,157 Total expenses 34,422,957 35,513,931 143,813,273 129,181,493 Operating loss (10,370,941 ) (13,664,677 ) (43,447,781 ) (54,301,081 ) Interest expense, net (843,541 ) (153,566 ) (1,275,946 ) (3,019,716 ) Gain (loss) on debt forgiveness - (4,180,473 ) 63,400 (3,995,559 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (11,214,482 ) (17,998,716 ) (44,660,327 ) (61,316,356 ) Provision for income taxes (360,700 ) (7,700 ) (360,700 ) (7,700 ) (11,575,182 ) (18,006,416 ) (45,021,027 ) (61,324,056 ) Net loss Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 360,168 104,830 514,632 (426,352 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (11,935,350 ) (18,111,246 ) (45,535,659 ) (60,897,704 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,562 ) (871,476 ) (3,106,250 ) (871,476 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (12,711,912 ) $ (18,982,722 ) $ (48,641,909 ) $ (61,769,180 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.40 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (2.29 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.40 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (2.29 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 31,410,065 30,572,003 30,976,455 27,007,961 Diluted 31,410,065 30,572,003 30,976,455 27,007,961

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (11,575,182 ) $ (18,006,416 ) $ (45,021,027 ) $ (61,324,056 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount - - - 2,090,236 Amortization of capitalized software 934,908 334,961 2,681,807 512,887 Amortization of intangibles 259,760 1,853 926,542 342,310 Accretion of consideration payable 101,081 - 273,822 - Depreciation of fixed assets 44,877 10,695 161,885 13,560 Writedown of inventory 103,417 57,481 103,417 57,481 Sales return reserve 338,193 - 338,193 - Loss (gain) on forgiveness of debt - 4,180,473 (63,400 ) 3,995,559 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,614,000 ) - (5,101,000 ) - Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 6,127,596 - 8,862,596 - Deferred income tax provision 354,000 - 354,000 - Operating lease payments 83,241 17,017 546,439 22,700 Stock compensation expense 1,884,614 4,087,768 13,734,614 12,071,659 Stock issued for legal settlement - - 816,000 - Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (634,825 ) 986,755 (2,192,888 ) 17,702 Product deposit (19,214 ) 708,392 76,291 613,209 Inventory (130,649 ) (86,987 ) (2,183,012 ) (409,823 ) Other current assets 127,554 (103,835 ) 106,168 (638,314 ) Change in operating lease liability (77,710 ) - (455,805 ) - Deferred revenue 3,194,354 63,899 4,047,626 583,000 Accounts payable (576,066 ) 256,902 1,251,037 (893,956 ) Accrued expenses 993,497 1,665,103 (1,309,968 ) 9,860,357 Other operating activity (888,486 ) - (888,486 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (1,969,039 ) (5,825,939 ) (22,935,149 ) (33,085,489 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (1,783,259 ) (1,401,186 ) (8,526,205 ) (3,132,693 ) Purchase of equipment 12,244 (177,260 ) (366,633 ) (247,365 ) Purchase of intangible assets - - (4,000,500 ) (22,231 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - (1,012,395 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,771,015 ) (1,578,446 ) (13,905,733 ) (3,402,289 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net - - - 13,495,270 Proceeds from issuance of debt instruments - - - 15,000,000 Cash proceeds from Series A Preferred and Common Stock Offering - 55,342,927 - 55,342,927 Repayment of debt instruments - (15,000,000 ) - (15,000,000 ) Cash proceeds from sale of common stock under ATM - - - 493,481 Cash proceeds from exercise of options - (150,000 ) 90,400 670,750 Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants - - 38,500 480,609 Preferred stock dividends (776,562 ) (871,476 ) (3,106,250 ) (871,476 ) Proceeds from notes payable 2,906,000 - 2,906,000 963,965 Repayment of notes payable (168,750 ) - (168,750 ) (1,494,784 ) Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild (62,500 ) - (156,250 ) - Purchase of membership interest of WorkSimpli - - - (300,000 ) Reduction of membership interest of WorkSimpli - - 12,150 - Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) (144,000 ) (144,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 1,862,188 39,285,451 (528,200 ) 68,636,742 Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,877,866 ) 31,881,066 (37,369,082 ) 32,148,964 Cash at beginning of period 5,836,823 9,446,973 41,328,039 9,179,075 Cash at end of period $ 3,958,957 $ 41,328,039 $ 3,958,957 $ 41,328,039 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ 189,000 $ 314,986 $ 189,000 $ 435,048 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of options $ - $ - $ 297 $ 8,730 Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ - $ - $ 8,079,367 $ - Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ - $ - $ 500,000 $ - Warrants issued for debt instruments $ - $ - $ - $ 6,270,710 Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ - $ - $ 63,400 $ 184,914 Additional purchase of membership interest in WorkSimpli issued in performance options $ - $ - $ - $ 144,002 Right of use asset $ 89,595 $ 1,752,448 $ 89,595 $ 1,752,448 Right of use lease liability $ 94,168 $ 1,178,544 $ 94,168 $ 1,178,544

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves and deferred revenue adjustments, litigation costs, gain on debt forgiveness, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves and deferred revenue adjustments, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in whole numbers, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (12,711,912 ) $ (18,982,722 ) $ (48,641,909 ) $ (61,769,180 ) Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt) 728,856 38,881 820,946 474,480 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,340,626 347,509 4,044,056 868,757 Amortization of debt discount - - - 2,090,236 Gain on debt forgiveness - 4,180,473 (63,400 ) 3,995,559 Financing transactions expense 98,333 543,398 250,348 1,802,469 Litigation costs 168,162 - 1,685,521 279,666 Inventory valuation adjustment 176,000 571,338 406,661 571,338 Sales return reserve 523,057 523,057 - Deferred revenue adjustment 2,918,942 - 2,918,942 - Severance costs 181,824 - 360,914 - Acquisitions expenses 127,539 - 392,692 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,614,000 ) - (5,101,000 ) - Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 6,127,596 - 8,862,596 - Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 114,685 114,685 455,000 455,000 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 393,147 - 1,078,389 - Dividends 812,562 871,476 3,250,250 871,476 Stock-based compensation expense 1,884,614 4,087,768 13,734,614 12,071,659 Provision for income taxes 360,700 7,700 360,700 7,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 630,731 $ (8,219,494 ) $ (14,661,623 ) $ (38,280,840 )



