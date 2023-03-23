Hyper Personalized Medicine Market is Expected to Reach $5.9 Trillion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rising public awareness about hyper personalized medicine, development of efficient and advanced technology, increasing government initiatives around the world, and surging development of genetic databases drive the global hyper personalized medicine market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hyper Personalized Medicine Market by Product (Hyper Personalized Medicine Diagnostics, Hyper Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Hyper Personalized Medical Care, Hyper Personalized Nutrition and Wellness), by Application (Oncology, Neurology, Blood Transfusion Safety, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiology), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global hyper personalized medicine industry was valued at $2.1 trillion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $5.9 Trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rising public awareness about hyper personalized medicine, development of efficient and advanced technology, increasing government initiatives around the world, and surging development of genetic databases drive the global hyper personalized medicine market. However, lack of insurance coverage for genetic testing, which is a required test to detect mutations and prescribe personalized medicines, is a major problem, which is restraining the growth of the global hyper personalized medicine market. Moreover, increase in customized medicine usage in neurology, antiviral medicine, pulmonary medicine, and psychiatry, as well as scope in emerging economies will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the hyper personalized medicine market. The pandemic caused a significant shift in the healthcare business as a whole, with a stronger emphasis on the production and marketing of COVID-19 vaccinations and therapies.

The pandemic caused enormous disruptions in the healthcare industry, including delays in drug trials, supply chain disruptions, and reductions in financing for research and development. These factors hampered the product development and marketing of new hyper personalized medicine.

There was a rise in interest and investment in personalized medicine as a solution to address people's specific healthcare requirements. As a result, a greater emphasis was placed on the creation of tailored therapies and diagnostic technologies. Many governments launched initiatives to accelerate the use of precision medicine in the treatment of coronavirus.

The hyper personalized nutrition and wellness segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on product, the hyper personalized nutrition and wellness segment contributed to the largest share of nearly two-fifths of the global hyper personalized medicine market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. These services offer personalized nutrition and wellness regimens based on an individual's specific needs and preferences, by utilizing data such as genetic information, lifestyle behavior, and health history. On the other hand, the hyper personalized medicine therapeutics segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. Hyper-personalized medicine uses advanced technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and artificial intelligence to design targeted treatments that are customized to an individual patient's specific genetic and molecular features.

The oncology segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on application, the oncology segment grabbed the highest share of more than one-fourth of the hyper personalized medicine market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. Also, the same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031. The use of modern technology, including genome sequencing and molecular profiling to discover particular genetic mutations and biomarkers that are propelling the growth of a patient's cancer cells is referred to as hyper-personalized oncology.

The hospitals segment grabbed the highest share in 2021

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share of more than two-fifths of the global hyper personalized medicine market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment would display the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. Hospitals play a significant role in the delivery of hyper-personalized medicine, particularly in the administration and monitoring of personalized medicine.

North America to achieve the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hyper personalized medicine market and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The rising healthcare spending, rising patient desire for individualized therapies, and breakthroughs in genomics and other sophisticated technologies are driving innovation in the sector. Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to showcase noteworthy CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rising healthcare spending, rising chronic illness prevalence, rising patient demand for tailored therapies, and breakthroughs in genomics and other sophisticated technologies.

Leading Market Players

Abbott,

Dako A/S

Illumina, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Decode Genetics, Inc.

QIAGEN, Exagen Inc.

GE Healthcare

ASURAGEN, INC.

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

