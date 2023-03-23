EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Porsche decides on production location of future all-electric Cayenne



Fourth generation of the Cayenne also to be built in Bratislava

Stuttgart. Porsche AG is laying the groundwork for the further electrification of its model lines: The sports car manufacturer has decided to manufacture the future all-electric Cayenne at Volkswagen Slovakia's multi-brand location in Bratislava. After the Taycan (since 2019), the Macan (in 2024) and the 718 (middle of the decade), the Cayenne will become the sports car manufacturer's fourth model line with an all-electric powertrain. Porsche has already announced a further all-electric SUV above the Cayenne for the second half of the decade. That model will be produced at the Porsche factory in Leipzig.



Albrecht Reimold, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Porsche, knows the strengths of the multi-brand plant in Bratislava first-hand. From 2012 to 2016 he was the Chairman and Member of the Executive Board for Technology at Volkswagen Slovakia. "The plant in Bratislava has done outstanding work in recent years and has received several awards. The future Cayenne will be the first all-electric SUV to be manufactured there. I'm sure that the team there will be meticulously prepared and will get the new generation to the starting line - when the time comes - in characteristic Porsche quality," says Reimold.



The Cayenne has been stamping its mark on the sporty SUV segment for over 20 years. Its success remains undimmed. With 95,604 delivered units in its anniversary year of 2022, the Cayenne posted the highest demand among all Porsche model lines. Since production began in 2002, the Cayenne has been closely associated with Bratislava. In the early days, the painted bodies were sent from there to Leipzig. With the third generation of the SUV, production moved entirely to Bratislava in 2017. Since then, the site has produced models with combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains.



The plant in Slovakia is currently preparing for the start of series production of the extensively upgraded new Cayenne. Following its launch in 2017, Porsche has now significantly upgraded the third generation of the SUV with far-reaching measures affecting its powertrain, chassis, design, equipment and connectivity. In addition to realigning the drive portfolio with combustion engines and hybrid drives that are as powerful as they are efficient, the engineers at the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach made major revisions to the Cayenne's chassis system. The aim: to achieve an even wider range between the typical Porsche on-road performance, long-distance comfort and off-road capability.



