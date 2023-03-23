Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) ("QC Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from an additional 13 diamond drill holes with multiple wide stacked intersections of copper mineralization. These results continue to emphasize the gold-rich nature of the veins in the southern part of the Springer conceptual pit and highlight high copper grades on Perry and the open pit resource potential of the Eastern Veins.

Highlights Include:

South Springer Pit Area

OPM-23-253 0.79% Copper and 0.50 gpt Gold over 9.0m from 40.5m, and

0.36% Copper and 0.25 gpt Gold over 100.5m, from 64.5m OPM-23-255 0.44% Copper and 0.30 gpt Gold over 55.5m from 78m OPM-23-250 0.37% Copper and 0.22 gpt Gold over 73.5m from 108m OPM-23-248 2.95 gpt Gold over 2.8m from 15m, and 1.49% Copper and 1.11 gpt Gold over 4.8m, from 63m

Perry Mine Area

OPM-23-245 1.68% Copper over 4.5m from 154.5m, followed by 0.95% Copper and 0.22 gpt Gold over 9.0m, from 174m

East Veins

OPM-23-252 6.36% Copper and 0.14 gpt Gold over 2.9m from 114m, followed by 0.33% Copper over 10.5m from 162m OPM-23-247 0.39% Copper over 6.0m from 69m, followed by 0.34% Copper over 4.0m from 124.5m, followed by 0.26% Copper over 22.5m from 142.5m

"These results continue to provide encouragement that the revised mineral resources estimate (MRE) that is currently being prepared will improve over the 2021 MRE which generated a resource of 81.7 million tonnes at a grade of 0.65% Copper and 0.31 gpt Gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and an additional 21.4 million tonnes at 0.51% Copper and 0.30 gpt Gold. The revised MRE on Opemiska will include an additional 175 diamond drillholes bringing the total drilling to 66,341m in 280 diamond drill holes," said Charles Beaudry, Director, Vice President of Exploration for QC Copper and Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101.

Click here to view cross sections and plan view of reported intersections.

Summary of reported composite intersections: Table 1

HOLE ID UTM

Coordinates

(East/North) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Cu

(%) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Zn

(ppm) Co

(ppm) OPM-23-238 510622 / 5515701 126 129 3 0.449 0.015 2.017 31 31 OPM-23-240 510521 / 5515552 468 475.3 7.3 0.245 0.05 3.978 200 78 486.8 489.5 2.7 0.455 0.026 6.652 176 194 OPM-23-245 510505 / 5515686 154.5 159 4.5 1.681 0.037 9.473 240 59 174 183 9 0.947 0.221 5.3 173 76 OPM-23-247 511458 / 5515282 69 75 6 0.391 0.019 4.8 265 64 124.5 128.5 4 0.341 0.081 5.338 282 160 142.5 165 22.5 0.255 0.02 4.675 198 41 OPM-23-248 509722 / 5514717 15 17.8 2.8 0.057 2.947 2.496 2056 40 63 67.8 4.8 1.492 1.107 7.946 83 60 OPM-23-249 511702 / 5515627 55.5 61.5 6 0.426 0.005 0.965 46 39 OPM-23-250 509736 / 5514726 108 181.5 73.5 0.37 0.217 2.546 121 70 OPM-23-250A 509727 / 5514723 19.5 23.1 3.6 1.332 0.284 4.692 34 53 OPM-23-252 511451 / 5515303 114 116.9 2.9 6.361 0.135 34.931 295 131 162 172.5 10.5 0.324 0.027 5.586 266 54 OPM-23-253 509742 / 5514715 40.5 49.5 9 0.787 0.495 3.187 37 39 64.5 165 100.5 0.362 0.245 2.257 259 54 OPM-23-254 511568 / 5515652 199.5 202.9 3.4 0.606 0.019 9.174 188 131 OPM-23-255 509759 / 5514710 30 47 17 0.219 0.246 0.741 27 30 78 133.5 55.5 0.443 0.295 3.133 167 57 144 150 6 0.36 0.175 3.8 191 96 OPM-23-257 511343 / 5515295 30 35.6 5.6 0.315 0.028 6.271 89 34

Southern Springer Pit Area (near Gwillim Fault)

Assay results for the southern limit of the Springer pit continue to surprise with higher gold grades near the Gwillim Fault. The holes were collared to intersect Veins #4 and #5 and hole 248 intersected 2.95 gpt old over 2.8m followed by a second interval spanning 4.8m which assayed 1.1 gpt Gold and 1.5% Copper. Hole 253 returned two significant mineralized intervals with the first grading 0.79% Copper and 0.50 gpt Gold over 9.0m starting at 40.5m, followed immediately by 0.36% Copper and 0.25 gpt Gold over 100.5m starting at 64.5m. In addition, hole 250 and 255 returned 73.5m with 0.37% Copper and 0.22 gpt Gold and 55.5m with 0.44% Copper and 0.30 gpt Gold, respectively.

Perry Mine Area

Results for the Perry Mine area confirmed that the mine operators overlooked some high grade copper veins. Hole 245 intersected 1.68% Copper over 4.5m from 154.5m, immediately followed by 0.95% Copper and 0.22 gpt Gold over 9.0m from 174m.

Eastern Veins

The Eastern Veins were drilled for a potential satellite pit and results are confirming expectations. Hole 247 returned three mineralized intervals with the first one returning 0.39% Copper over 6.0m followed by 0.34% Copper over 4.0m followed by 0.26% Copper over 22.5m. Hole 252 intersected a very high copper grade of 6.36% Copper and 0.14 gpt Gold over 2.9m followed by 0.33% Copper over 10.5m.

For the latest videos from QC Copper, Ore Group and all things Mining, subscribe to our YouTube Chanel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. All the core received from the drill is split in half, bagged and sent to ALS-Global facilities in Quevillon, Quebec for sample preparation and then the pulps are shipped to AlS-Global's Vancouver laboratory or some other location in the world for analysis using ALS-Global's standardized ISO-compliant methods, all of which are listed in the laboratory certificates provided with the assay results. The remaining half core along with the rejects and the pulps returned from the laboratory are securely stored at QC Copper's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections are implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals. For veins oriented approximately east-west and dipping towards the north, and drill holes oriented due south and plunging between 50 and 65 dips, the true width of mineralized intersections are equal or greater than 80% of the quoted core length composite intervals. This observation also holds for veins oriented northwest-southeast and dipping towards the northeast with holes drilled towards the southwest at 225 degrees with dips between 50 and 65 degrees. However, for other drill hole orientations relative to these veins or other less common vein orientations, the true widths of mineralized intersections are less.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

And please follow us on Twitter @qccoppergold

To speak to the Company directly, please contact:

Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416.644.1571

Email: sstewart@qccopper.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159519